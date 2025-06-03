Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s poignant message for the Intimidator’s memory wall in Nashville - “Miss you dad, see you soon”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. left a heartfelt note for his father at Nashville Superspeedway last weekend that summed up decades of love, legacy and loss. The moment came during a deeply personal visit to the Earnhardt Memory Wall.

The memory wall is a fan-created tribute space that gives fans and members of the racing community a chance to reflect on the enduring influence of Dale Earnhardt Sr., 24 years after his tragic passing. It has been a recurring fixture this season, with an earlier version first seen at Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca-Cola 600 weekend.

When the display returned in Nashville, it carried even more emotional weight as Dale Jr. himself stopped by to add a personal note. He signed his note and wrote:

"Miss you dad, see you soon."

While observing the wall, Dale Jr. also shared his thoughts about the tribute and the man it honors (via Sports on Prime on X):

"I saw this at (Coca Cola) 600 man, so cool. Just neat man, just a cool way I think to honor him. Imagine what he would think of this... I will see him one day."

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s note became the final tile in his father's large collage, and he was visibly moved to find himself surrounded by hundreds of handwritten notes.

The memory wall became a fan-favorite attraction this year, offering supporters a space to write down tributes and messages for 'The Intimidator'. Fans were also invited to write down their favorite memories of the seven-time Cup Series champion and pin them to a giant display that forms Dale Earnhardt's iconic image.

"Like a young Dale Earnhardt": Dale Earnhardt Jr. sees father's style in three modern racers

Dale Earnhardt Jr. poses with the restored 1984 Chevy Nova driven by the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. at Darlington. Source: Imagn

Known for his no-nonsense, hard-nosed driving, Dale Earnhardt Sr. earned nicknames like 'Iron Head' and 'The Intimidator” for a reason. With seven Cup Series titles, fearless bump-and-run moves and an iconic black No. 3 Chevrolet, he shaped the very idea of aggressive stock car racing.

While the modern era has evolved, Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits that echoes of his father's style still show in today's grid.

"People are probably gonna go crazy over this one, but (Carson) Hocevar, little bit is kind of like a young Dale Earnhardt in a way. Makes a lot of mistakes. Ruffles a lot of feathers, but he's very fast, very aggressive. Ross Chastain reminds me a lot of Dad... even Joey Logano a little bit," Dale Jr. said. (via Sports on Prime)

Expand Tweet

While he was quick to clarify that Earnhardt Sr. had multiple phases, these comparisons came from watching certain tendencies. Drivers using the bumper, making bold moves to win and not shying away from conflict remind him of his father. Joey Logano has shown flashes of that same mindset, unafraid to move others out of the way for the win. Ross Chastain's fearlessness and Hocevar's fiery, often controversial style, also reflect what made Dale Jr.'s father legendary.

Dale Earnhardt (3) and Dale Earnhardt Jr (8). in turn 2 during the Budweiser Shootout at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 11, 2001. Source: Imagn

As Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to honor his father both personally and professionally, his involvement in projects like the new Earnhardt documentary series on Prime Video further underlines the legacy's cultural relevance.

