Dale Earnhardt Jr. says NASCAR Xfinity winner Justin Allgaier is a ‘Cup level talent’

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and current team owner and analyst in the world of NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a person who has a say in almost everything that the sport has going on.

Earnhardt Jr., along with serving as an analyst for NBC Sports, is the owner of the Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, along with co-owner of late model series CARS TOUR and owner of the content creation company Dirty Mo Media.

With such varied experience in the world of stock car racing, Earnhardt Jr. is considered one of the leading figures in the sport, with a heft attached to his word. The latest recipient of praise from the 48-year-old was the current Xfinity Series driver and winner of the race last weekend, Justin Allgaier.

Seen driving for JR Motorsports, Allgaier's victory at the series' visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway was treated to words of appreciation from the team owner. Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke favorably of the 36-year-old driver, and tweeted from his official Twitter handle, writing:

"Whoo!! Nice work @JRMotorsports and @TeamHendrick engines. @J_Allgaier is a Cup level talent but we are lucky to have him winning races all these years for JRM @Unilever @BrandtRacing @BrandtRick"

The Kannapolis, North Carolina native's words in the stock car racing industry hold a supreme value to them, as proven by the fact that Dale Earnhardt Jr. led the charge for the resurrection of North Wilkesboro Speedway, which held this year's All-Star Race.

Earnhardt Jr. praising Justin Allgaier could open up several avenues for the Xfinity Series veteran.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes NASCAR's 1.5-mile package for the Next Gen cars works best for exciting racing

Memorial Day Weekend spelled good luck for Team Penske's Ryan Blaney as he took his much-awaited trip to Victory Lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway last Sunday.

With the race turning out to be a great watch after the somewhat snoozefest of an All-Star Race the weekend before, Dale Earnhardt Jr. seemed to think the Next Gen car excelled in these particular conditions.

Racing on 1.5-mile-long ovals with the new car has been exciting for the fans to watch with many passes during the event. Citing the Coca-Cola 600 as one of the best races of the season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote on his official Twitter handle:

"This World 600 last year was arguably the best race all year and it’s delivering again this year. Charlotte oval is back. Wonder if this means the roval can get shelved while the 1.5 mile package is racing so well."

NASCAR will be going live again next weekend from World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois.

