Dale Earnhardt Jr. was unhappy with Ryan Blaney not chugging his beer when showed at the big screen during WWE event

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his thoughts on Ryan Blaney's appearance at last week's Monday Night Raw episode. Via the Dale Jr. Download podcast, the former NASCAR driver said Blaney should've finished his beer when he was shown on the big screen.

Ad

Blaney, driver of the #12 Ford Mustang for Team Penske, was in attendance to promote the second season of NASCAR: Full Speed on Netflix. In his short screen time, he took a sip of his beer instead of chugging, disappointing Dale Jr. and even the other commentators on the podcast.

What's more, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion wore a Stone Cold Steve Austin top. Austin is a WWE ambassador and retired professional wrestler known for smashing multiple beers from fans and drinking them in the ring.

Ad

Trending

Dale Earnhardt Jr. called out Ryan Blaney for the beer incident during the WWE event and said:

"Did anybody on the chat watch wrestling last night? Did you see Mr. Blaney? They put him on the screen and announced him. He stood up and drank a swig of beer."

"Anytime you're put on a big screen at a sporting event and you're holding a beer, I think it's a must that you finish it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While WWE Raw streams on Netflix every Monday, the new NASCAR: Full Speed episodes will be released on May 7. The second season centers around the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, where Ryan Blaney defends his title against drivers like Christopher Bell and Daniel Suarez.

Spoiler alert: Team Penske teammate Joey Logano won last year's championship for his third title. Logano beat Blaney in the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, where the championship-contending duo finished 1-2.

Ad

The other Championship 4 contenders, William Byron and Tyler Reddick, crossed the line in third and sixth, respectively.

"I was a big wrestling fan as a kid": Ryan Blaney on wrestling in Mexico City

Earlier this year, Ryan Blaney visited Mexico City and stumbled upon a Lucha libre match. He performed wrestling stunts with his co-NASCAR drivers like Chase Elliott, which allowed him to relive his childhood loving the sport, particularly WWE.

Ad

In an interview via Frontstretch on YouTube, the #12 Team Penske driver said:

"I was a big wrestling fan as a kid, WWE mainly. But it was just one of those things they had us do and they were gracious to us, let us go to the ring afterwards." [4:10]

Blaney thought he made himself look bad for attempting certain moves, but he had fun nonetheless, saying:

Ad

"And I made myself look bad getting decked by the ropes. But it was neat. That was part of the thing, not only to see the track but to see the area. They had us do some fun stuff. It was a lot of fun."

Ad

Blaney, along with Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, and Daniel Suarez, were in Mexico City to promote the inaugural NASCAR race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Happening on June 15, the Mexico City stop is the first points-paying race outside the US in over six decades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.