Dale Jr and Amy Earnhardt share their biggest "oh sh*t" parenting moment after fan request

Dale Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt discussed a difficult situation they went through as parents when their daughters were young. The former NASCAR driver also mentioned the different stages that kids go through as they get into eating normal food growing up.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. married Amy Reimann on New Year's Eve in 2016. The couple was blessed with their first daughter, Isla, two years later. Shortly after in 2020, they announced the birth of their second daughter, Nicole. The two have made quite some appearances on Amy Earnhardt's social media, as she regularly posts pictures with her family.
It is understood that parents can sometimes face quite a few challenging moments as their children grow up, and it has been doubled in Earnhardt's case. The couple was recently asked about their "oh sh*t" moment while speaking on the Bless Your 'Hardt podcast. She mentioned that it was the time when their daughters would be defecating when they were young, as it got quite difficult to manage.
"There was a lot of oh sh*t moments," Amy said (04:35 onwards). "But, I mean honestly, mostly when the oh sh*t was happening. Like those explosive- 'I need all hands on deck, somebody come assist me ASAP,' that was the most like traumatic oh sh*t moments."
Dale Jr. then explained that there is a major change in children's bowel movements once they start eating everyday items.
"The little span of when their their guts are changing from eating up, you know, feeding inside of you to being out in the real world and eating whatever you feed them the poop changes a bunch," Dale Jr explained.
The couple has seemingly gained quite some experience as their daughters go through different life stages. Considering the small age gap between their children, both Dale and Amy Earnhardt seemingly learned enough to share tips with new parents.
Dale Jr and Amy Earnhardt discuss less-revealed aspect of parenting
Sharing their experience of taking care of two daughters, Dale and Amy Earnhardt mentioned that there are quite a few things that seem odd at first, but parents eventually get used to them. Amy also mentioned that these things are initially hidden from parents so as not to scare them into taking care of babies.
"There's a lot of things they don't tell you about before you have babies, especially your first one, because they don't want to scare you from doing it all together," Amy said. (05:58 onwards).
"Like all those things are shocking at first and they become pretty normal. But everything you wear, be ready to like have it pooped on or thrown up on. That's the, I guess, most shocking part of having babies," she added.
Amy Earnhardt works as an interior furniture designer. She is regularly seen with Dale Jr. on social media and in podcast episodes together.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.