Dale Jr. raises concerns over NASCAR charter model to Steve O’Donnell

Dale Earnhardt Jr. sat with NASCAR president Steve O'Donnell on the latest episode of Dale Jr. Download, and the two discussed recent developments surrounding the charter system. Earnhardt raised some of his concerns and questioned why the charters aren't made permanent yet.During NASCAR's recent summary motion filed against 23XI Racing and FRM, many team owners had signed letters of declaration backing the sanctioning body, while some of them called for permanent charters. Charters have given teams equity value over their ownership, since a lot of them are now worth more than $50 million.However, the fact that NASCAR can revoke a team's charter status and push for regular renewals has made it a touchy subject. The legal battle with 23XI and FRM proves just that. The two teams had to file a preliminary injunction just to keep their charters safe during the dispute.Reflecting upon the same, Dale Jr. said(via X/DirtyMoMedia)&quot;Other than you making them permanent, what are you worried about? You could just make it permanent. Why couldn't you just do that and just say, 'Hey, you're getting the percentage of the TV deal, whether it's ten dollars or 800 million dollars, you're getting this percentage of it. And if this whole thing fails, you know, just because of this management, we all fail.'Why couldn't you just say, yeah, they're permanent.'&quot; [0:59 onwards]Steve O'Donnell replied that the involvement of open teams should be taken into account while discussing permanent charters. He also wanted renewals to help negotiate terms when a new TV deal comes through.Dale Jr. backs Brad Keselowski's take on playoff mediaDale Jr. recently addressed Brad Keselowski's take on the playoff elimination race at Charlotte Roval. The RFK Racing driver argued that much of the discussion has been about the final transfer spot and less about the race winner, Shane van Gisbergen, who secured a record fifth consecutive road course win.In an episode of Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt said,&quot;Brad Keselowski comes on social media and says, it's clear as day, we had a guy dominate the road courses this year, win by a mile and we in the race with a 'oh ho hum yep, he did it again', and we're uber focused on the 22 and 1, which is a battle for 8th in points. And I kind of feel similar, maybe I see his point,&quot; [0:54 onwards]The playoff elimination race saw an unconventional finish by Ross Chastain, who was facing the other way around after the final corner and had to reverse into the finish line. The backward finish was due to Chastain's desperate bump over Hamlin that left them both spinning, while Joey Logano managed to edge out Chastain and secured the final playoff spot.