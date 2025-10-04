  • NASCAR
“Outcome of this lawsuit is very important for JGR and my family”: $70M Joe Gibbs urges swift and peaceful resolution in NASCAR dispute

By Vignesh Kanna
Modified Oct 04, 2025 05:58 GMT
NASCAR: Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn
Joe Gibbs(L) and his driver, Denny Hamlin(R) - NASCAR: Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn

Joe Gibbs has signed a personal declaration in NASCAR's ongoing lawsuit with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports. The $70M(according to Celebrity Net Worth) worth team owner acknowledged the stakes at hand, one being his long-standing friendship with the France family, and the other, Joe Gibbs Racing's partners like Toyota and Denny Hamlin.

Earlier this month, 23XI and FRM filed a summary motion asking the courts to define NASCAR's market in order to prove their monopolistic practices. On Friday, October 4, NASCAR countered with a motion of its own, which included personal statements from multiple team owners in support of the current charter deal.

Apart from Gibbs, the likes of Richard Childress, Rick Hendrick, Brad Keselowski and Roger Penske were also a part of the filing. All of them called for a peaceful resolution that keeps the charter system in place.

NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass shared an X post highlighting the JGR Owner's statement.

"JGR and I are in an incredibly difficult position. On the one hand, I have had a close and important relationship with the France family for decades, and consider Jim France a personal friend.... At the same time, this lawsuit involves some of our very important partners: Toyota, alliance partners, and our driver Denny Hamlin. These relationships are some of JGR's most important business relationships. Therefore, the outcome of this lawsuit is very important for JGR and my family," Gibbs said.
"The most important thing to me is that this lawsuit is resolved amicably, quickly, and in a manner that preserves the Charter system and the long-term viability of our incredible sport," he added.
NASCAR's summary motion also states that the accusing teams have filed the lawsuit out of 'ego' and 'greed'.

Kyle Petty calls out Joe Gibbs' stance amid Denny Hamlin-Ty Gibbs drama

During the playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs battled each other for multiple laps. Hamlin grew tired of the run-in and pulled an aggressive move on Gibbs, which sent the No.54 driver spinning into the outside walls.

The controversial shunt caused a heated back-and-forth between the JGR teammates. Hamlin insisted that a non-playoff driver like Gibbs should give way for title-contending teammates, while Gibbs alluded to the incident being an intentional wreck.

Joe Gibbs, meanwhile, backed away from the conflict and urged the two drivers to 'get together on their own'. Cup Series veteran Kyle Petty found this amusing, as he went on the offensive against the team owner.

"What disturbs me is what Joe Gibbs said. He said, it's not about me, it's about the drivers. What does that mean? I thought he was 'Coach' Gibbs,” he said via NASCAR's official website

The following weekend at Kansas, Denny Hamlin admitted to his faults and expressed remorse, while Ty Gibbs managed to avoid any media interaction.

