The 2023 YellaWood 500 is set to begin on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway and Brad Keselowski will be among the playoff drivers looking to get a trip to victory lane. Doing so would see him advance into the next round of the playoffs.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion might not have won a race in over two years with RFK Racing but he has shown impressive consistency this season. He has finished inside the top 10 in the last five races, including a runner-up result at the regular season finale at Daytona.

Heading into the Talladega playoff race, Brad Keselowski is aiming to end his winless streak. If he manages to win, then it will be historic because he is currently tied with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon for the second-most wins at Talladega, with six victories.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. is the most successful driver at Superspeedway with a record 10 wins.

In a phone interview to NASCAR.com’s Zach Sturniolo, Keselowski spoke about his expectations from the Talladega race and on chasing his seventh win this Sunday.

“I think every win is meaningful, but I think there’d be a lot of things that if we were able to win, it would come together at once. You know, my family is going to be there and I want to be able to win with them there and I want to be able to break into that second place. Dale Sr. 's record is still pretty far away, but it still would be nice to own second place,” Brad Keselowski said.

He continued:

“And then be able to get my first points win with RFK and at this time in the playoffs, to not have to worry about the (Charlotte) Roval would be huge.”

“I really need those five (playoff) points” – Brad Keselowski

If he manages to get a win or five playoff points at Talladega Superspeedway, the RFK Racing owner-driver will be in a good position in the playoff standings. Brad Keselowski had a P5 finish earlier this season at this venue which will also boost his confidence.

Keselowski said during the same interview:

“I really need those five (playoff) points. If we get to the next round, I need five more points for that next round, so that would be huge. There’s a lot of things that would make it a really big deal and I’m excited to see that play out.”

He is currently seven points ahead of the elimination line for the Round of 8, sitting seventh in the playoff standings with 3045 points.