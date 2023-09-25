NASCAR 2023 points standings after Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 25, 2023 10:17 IST
NASCAR Texas Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway

William Byron became the first driver to lock his spot in the Round of 8 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday (September 24).

In a thrilling Texas race, Byron led the final six laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag.

With the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 victory, the #24 Chevrolet driver received 47 points. He maintained the top position in the points table with 3083 points, six wins and 11 top-five finishes.

After finishing P5 at Texas, Denny Hamlin bagged 42 points and moved to second place in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 3074 points after three wins and 12 top-five finishes.

Bubba Wallace Jr., who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P3 in the race. He gained 37 points and is in ninth place on the points table with 3037 points.

Defending champion Tyler Reddick could not repeat his heroics, finishing P25. Therefore, he gained 22 points to occupy the 10th place on the points table with 3036 points.

NASCAR points table after 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here's the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the fourth playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:

  1. William Byron (P) - 3083
  2. Denny Hamlin (P) - 3074
  3. Chris Buescher (P) - 3059
  4. Christopher Bell (P) - 3057
  5. Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 3056
  6. Ross Chastain (P) - 3049
  7. Brad Keselowski (P) - 3045
  8. Kyle Larson (P) - 3039
  9. Bubba Wallace (P) - 3037
  10. Tyler Reddick (P) - 3036
  11. Ryan Blaney (P) - 3028
  12. Kyle Busch (P) - 3022
  13. Kevin Harvick - 2102
  14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2096
  15. Joey Logano - 2087
  16. Michael McDowell - 2087
  17. Chase Elliott (P) - 667
  18. Ty Gibbs # - 652
  19. Daniel Suarez - 643
  20. Alex Bowman - 612
  21. AJ Allmendinger - 572
  22. Aric Almirola - 529
  23. Austin Cindric - 508
  24. Justin Haley - 499
  25. Ryan Preece - 498
  26. Erik Jones - 497
  27. Corey LaJoie - 493
  28. Todd Gilliland - 456
  29. Austin Dillon - 421
  30. Chase Briscoe - 413
  31. Harrison Burton - 382
  32. Ty Dillon - 298
  33. Noah Gragson - 199
  34. Cody Ware - 65
  35. Jenson Button - 45
  36. Ryan Newman - 35
  37. Andy Lally - 32
  38. Mike Rockenfeller - 31
  39. Travis Pastrana - 26
  40. Jordan Taylor(i) - 16
  41. Brodie Kostecki - 15
  42. Jimmie Johnson - 12
  43. Kimi Raikkonen - 8
  44. Jonathan Davenport - 1

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Talladega Superspeedway on October 1.

