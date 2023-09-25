NASCAR 2023 points standings after Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

William Byron became the first driver to lock his spot in the Round of 8 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season after emerging victorious in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday (September 24).
In a thrilling Texas race, Byron led the final six laps and stayed out front on the final lap to cross the checkered flag.
With the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 victory, the #24 Chevrolet driver received 47 points. He maintained the top position in the points table with 3083 points, six wins and 11 top-five finishes.
After finishing P5 at Texas, Denny Hamlin bagged 42 points and moved to second place in the Cup Series driver’s standings with 3074 points after three wins and 12 top-five finishes.
Bubba Wallace Jr., who started on the pole, failed to capitalize on his advantage and finished P3 in the race. He gained 37 points and is in ninth place on the points table with 3037 points.
Defending champion Tyler Reddick could not repeat his heroics, finishing P25. Therefore, he gained 22 points to occupy the 10th place on the points table with 3036 points.
NASCAR points table after 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway
Here's the updated list of the NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the fourth playoff race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race of the season:
- William Byron (P) - 3083
- Denny Hamlin (P) - 3074
- Chris Buescher (P) - 3059
- Christopher Bell (P) - 3057
- Martin Truex Jr. (P) - 3056
- Ross Chastain (P) - 3049
- Brad Keselowski (P) - 3045
- Kyle Larson (P) - 3039
- Bubba Wallace (P) - 3037
- Tyler Reddick (P) - 3036
- Ryan Blaney (P) - 3028
- Kyle Busch (P) - 3022
- Kevin Harvick - 2102
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 2096
- Joey Logano - 2087
- Michael McDowell - 2087
- Chase Elliott (P) - 667
- Ty Gibbs # - 652
- Daniel Suarez - 643
- Alex Bowman - 612
- AJ Allmendinger - 572
- Aric Almirola - 529
- Austin Cindric - 508
- Justin Haley - 499
- Ryan Preece - 498
- Erik Jones - 497
- Corey LaJoie - 493
- Todd Gilliland - 456
- Austin Dillon - 421
- Chase Briscoe - 413
- Harrison Burton - 382
- Ty Dillon - 298
- Noah Gragson - 199
- Cody Ware - 65
- Jenson Button - 45
- Ryan Newman - 35
- Andy Lally - 32
- Mike Rockenfeller - 31
- Travis Pastrana - 26
- Jordan Taylor(i) - 16
- Brodie Kostecki - 15
- Jimmie Johnson - 12
- Kimi Raikkonen - 8
- Jonathan Davenport - 1
Catch the NASCAR Cup Series drivers and teams next at the Talladega Superspeedway on October 1.