Danica Patrick is back in NASCAR Cup Series with Fox Sports role

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and NTT IndyCar Series race winner Danica Patrick is all set to grace the stock car racing community again with her analytical presence from the FOX Sports booth for the upcoming West Swing Races. The commentators' booth will see the return of not one but two former drivers from stock car racing's highest echelon, with Tony Stewart alongside Patrick.

Stewart kicked off the 2023 season in the commentary booth for the return of the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Meanwhile, Patrick is looking to return to the sport in the third regular season race after the upcoming Pala Casino 400.

FOX Sports regulars Clint Boywer and Mike Joy will be seen accompanying the former Cup Series drivers, as usual, in their analyst roles.

The upcoming West Swing Races will see Danica Patrick in the booth for two upcoming weekends in Las Vegas and Phoenix. Stewart is expected to pursue other interests after the race on the 2-mile-long San Bernardino County track this weekend.

The 40-year-old Patrick was also seen keenly participating in the sport's West Swing Races last year as she accompanied guest analyst Matt Kenseth at the Auto Club Speedway in 2022.

The Pala Casino 400 will mark Auto Club Speedway's final appearance in all forms of stock car racing this season, before the Fontana, California track is torn down for renovations, which are expected to continue through next year. The two-mile-long track is expected to be back for the 2025 racing season in a new 1.5-mile-long configuration.

Danica Patrick is also set to cover 107th Indianapolis 500 this year

Danica Patrick seems to be in no mood to slow down with her analytical duties, as the Beloit, Wisconsin native will also accompany Mike Tirico in covering 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing' this year.

The 107th run of the famed Indianapolis 500 will see the former NTT IndyCar Series driver put on her analyst hat and judge the sport, which she once used to be part of. Due to start on May 28, 2023, Patrick will have plenty of time to juggle her commitments with FOX Sports for NASCAR alongside NBC for the IndyCar season.

The Pala Casino 400 goes live from Auto Club Speedway this Sunday (February 26), with Cup Series drivers eyeing a trip to Victory Lane ahead of the West Swing Races in the 2023 stock car racing season.

