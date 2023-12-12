Danica Patrick's comments on Logan Sargent's popularity in America 'not accurate at all' says IndyCar regular Pato O'Ward

IndyCar ace Pato O'Ward strongly disagrees with Danica Patrick's comments on the upbringing of American F1 driver Logan Sargeant and his popularity in the States.

Earlier this season, Sargeant became the first American driver to score a point F1 in the last 30 years. Patrick hailed the rookie Williams driver for his recent accomplishment but added that the 22-year-old wasn't that popular in the States.

"It’s so cool," Patrick said recently. "I mean it’s great that an American has had a point. "It’s a long, long time since Michael Andretti I believe, so that’s fantastic. We don’t really know him that well in the States.

Since Sargeant rose through the ranks of junior categories in Europe, Patrick added he wasn't popular back home.

"He’s not super famous in the United States, he didn’t really come up through the ranks. He’s only becoming more well-known now as he spends his time in Formula 1."

Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward disputed Patrick's claims, as he suggested many European drivers were popular in America. The Mexican driver suggested that the location of the upbringing of a driver doesn't influence popularity.

"I don’t agree that because [Sargeant] wasn’t in the American ranks he’s not well known. All these other guys also grew up in Europe but they’re very well known in America. I don’t think it matters if your upbringing was in America."

"To be fairly honest with you, a lot of Americans have no idea what IndyCar is. So I really don’t think it makes a difference. I think it usually speaks to results..."

O'Ward added that as soon as Logan Sargeant lays down some stellar drives his popularity would skyrocket in America. He concluded by saying:

"I think it has nothing to do with, ‘Oh he wasn’t in America’ — that is definitely not accurate at all."

Sargeant will continue with the Williams F1 team for his sophomore season in 2024. Pato O'Ward will star in McLaren's test sessions, as he hopes to join the F1 grid in the future.

Danica Patrick reveals one thing she 'doesn't take for granted

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is a trailblazer, who has etched her name in Motorsports history. Following her retirement, Patrick revealed that she is very much honored to inspire the next generation of female racers.

Danica Patrick in the Miami GP

Patrick added that she doesn't take her position for granted, as she continues to make an impact even after hanging her boots.

"The one thing that I love, and was very much honored at the end of my career, was the ability to inspire people. I don't take that for granted..." Danica Patrick told Forbes.com

"I want to inspire people to do what they love and to find it within them to have the confidence to do it, to believe in themselves to take chances to dream into what their ideal life is and know that it's possible."

Danica Patrick currently serves as an F1 presenter for Sky Sports and continues to inspire people through her various endeavors.