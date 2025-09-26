Danica Patrick shares 2-word reaction on watching the 2025 Ryder Cup attended by US President Donald Trump

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick shared on social media that she was watching the 2025 Ryder Cup from home. In an Instagram story, she highlighted the match, which was attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, whom she has publicly supported.

Held in Long Island, New York, the 45th Ryder Cup is a golf match-play event between Team USA and Team Europe. It was just one of many sporting events Trump has attended this year, including the NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500, which was won by Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron.

In an Instagram post, Patrick gave a glimpse of her morning as she tuned in to the Ryder Cup.

“Lovely morning,” she wrote.

Danica Patrick's Instagram story - Source: @danicapatrick on IG

The post also appeared to feature her new mountainside villa in Arizona. Danica Patrick noted that the home provides a welcome escape from the state’s intense heat, which she had endured for the past five years. The property also gives her the chance to enjoy her favorite activities, including golf.

Patrick built her fortune behind the wheel, beginning with open-wheel racing. At 16, she moved to Europe in the late 1990s to advance her career, competing in series such as Formula Ford and Formula Vauxhall in the United Kingdom. She soon returned to the United States, where she eventually earned the opportunity to race in the IndyCar Series.

In the 2010s, the Wisconsin native earned a NASCAR Cup Series seat with Stewart-Haas Racing. Though she recorded just seven top-10 finishes, she made history as the first female driver to capture the pole position for the Daytona 500 in 2013, edging out competitors such as Denny Hamlin and then-defending champion Brad Keselowski.

Today, the 43-year-old stays connected to motorsports, but outside a racecar. She is a Formula 1 pundit, typically appearing on broadcasts during U.S. races such as the Miami Grand Prix.

“It truly was my turning point”: Danica Patrick on decision to support US President Donald Trump

Following the tragic assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, Danica Patrick recalled how he influenced her interest in politics. She noted that Kirk’s message encouraged her to support now-US President Donald Trump in the elections and vowed to continue speaking for the political party.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver wrote on Instagram:

“I got into politics because of (Charlie Kirk). It truly was my turning point. Amfest was my first political event December of 2023, with my sister. The backlash I got for attending lit a fire under my ass, and I spoke the next year at the same event on top of campaigning for (Donald Trump). I will speak again in 2025.”

“I am not sure what to expect, other than one thing… where Charlie left off, we will continue. With all that we have,” she added.

Patrick also attended Charlie Kirk's memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, along with Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance. The event honored the life of Kirk, who was shot earlier this month while addressing the audience at Utah Valley University for his American Comeback Tour.

