Danica Patrick shares heartfelt note as she attends the Charlie Kirk memorial

Danica Patrick took to her official social media account to share a heartfelt note in Charlie Kirk. Patrick's note on Instagram comes after she attended Kirk's recent memorial service in Glendale, Arizona.A memorial service at Kirk was arranged and attended by Kirk's family members, thousands of Charlie Kirk supporters, as well as top government officials. Donald Trump, the President of the United States, and JD Vance, the Vice President of the US, were among the top names.Besides them, numerous renowned personalities, such as Danica Patrick, were also present. Both Patrick and Kirk have been ardent supporters of Trump and shared similar thoughts about MAGA, the Make America Great Again campaign.As the former NASCAR driver, F1 TV host who attended Kirk's memorial, here's what she wrote about it:&quot;Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.&quot; -MLK&quot;It was a moving day honoring Charlie Kirk's life. So many emotional and thoughtful speeches and so much internal strength demonstrated by his wife @mrserikakirk.&quot;&quot;Charlie would ask... God use me for your will. Well, none of us wanted this, but it seems God has a pretty big plan for you... because not even death could stop your mission. In fact, it's stronger than ever. Well done, good and faithful servant,&quot; she added.Here's the post by Danica Patrick on Charlie Kirk on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCharlie Kirk, a renowned right-wing political activist, was assassinated on September 10 while he was attending a mass gathering on the Utah Valley University campus in Utah, United States. He was shot fatally through the neck by a sniper and was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital.When Danica Patrick shared her thoughts after Charlie Kirk's deathAfter Charlie Kirk's unfortunate assassination, Danica Patrick let her feelings known on social media. Taking to her Instagram account, the F1 insider revealed how Charlie Kirk wanted to transform America, and make being a &quot;Republican cool again.&quot;Sky Sports sportscaster Danica Patrick during FP3 practice at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. - Source: Imagn&quot;[Charlie Kirk] He was a great American, husband, father, leader, man of faith, business man, boss, speaker, and inspiration to millions. His mission to bring conservative values into high schools and colleges helped make being a republican cool again in the youth. He was able to take a rally and turn it into a high energy fun party! He was able to take his vision and passion and turn it into reality,&quot; she wrote on social media.Danica Patrick is a renowned female motorsports driver who raced in NASCAR and IndyCar Series races. She has 191 Cup Series races to her name with a pole and seven Top 10s. She is the first woman to win a pole position in NASCAR. Patrick has 116 IndyCar races under her belt, where she claimed a win, three poles, and seven podiums.