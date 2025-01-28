Danica Patrick shares glimpses of her intense lower-body workout routine in latest IG update

Danica Patrick may have retired from professional sports but still maintains a healthy lifestyle through working out. Patrick shared glimpses of her lower-body workout routine on a two-part Instagram story.

Patrick is a former racecar driver who competed in NASCAR in the 2010s with Stewart-Haas Racing. She started her career in Europe racing formula cars before moving to the IndyCar Series and earned a historic win in the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

She took to Instagram to share some of her lower-body workout routines, starting with squatting with weights.

Danica Patrick's Instagram story - Source: @danicapatrick on IG

The next story showed the former NASCAR driver deadlifting while her "sister" was singing.

"Sweet singing from my sweet sister @wild_grace_journeys," Patrick wrote.

Danica Patrick's Instagram story - Source: @danicapatrick on IG

Patrick was featured as a model in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue twice (2008 and 2009) and in FHM magazines in the mid-2000s. She admitted wanting to be a model if she didn't drive racecars for a living.

During her NASCAR Cup Series racing days, she had seven top-10 finishes, including a career-high P6 finish in the 2014 Oral-B USA 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway driving the No. 10 SHR Chevrolet.

The Wisconsin native notably secured the pole position in the 2013 Daytona 500, making her the first female driver to achieve the feat. She started the race ahead of Jeff Gordon and Kevin Harvick, respectively, and finished in P8.

Danica Patrick started on pole in the 2013 Daytona 500 driving in the No. 10 car - Source: Imagn

Today, the 42-year-old is still involved in motorsports but as an analyst and pundit. She works with Sky Sports to cover Formula 1 and serves as a guest analyst for Fox Sports at NASCAR races.

Danica Patrick responded to left-turn NASCAR joke at Turning Point USA

In an interview at the Turning Point USA event, Danica Patrick was asked about turning towards right-wing populism after making a living turning left in NASCAR. She responded with even more puns including finding the "right" way.

For context, Patrick has been involved in politics as of late. She became more vocal about her political stance last year supporting now-US President Donald Trump and right-wing ideologies. Patrick said (via Turning Point USA):

"I finally found the right way. And just to add more puns on, Turning Point going to AMFEST in 2023 was actually the turning point for me politically cause I've never been to a political event in my entire life."

She added:

"So that was a pretty full circle moment for me when I was back this obviously December of 2024 and went from being a spectator and to a speaker. So yeah, everything's just going right. You know the turning points have happened to make sure that I turn right."

During the Turning Point USA event, the former NASCAR driver showed off a toned physique as she donned a pink strapless dress. She revealed squeezing a workout session amid a busy schedule after the event in Washington, DC.

