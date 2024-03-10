Trackhouse Racing Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez recently posted a touching tribute to his fiancée Julia Piquet on social media to commemorate a major event in their relationship.

Posting on Instagram, Suárez commemorated their five-year anniversary by uploading a photo of the pair with a heartfelt caption that read:

"Today is my 5th anniversary with this pinche bombón!! So fortunate to have you on this journey with me. Te amo. 😘"

Commenting under Suárez's post, Julia Piquet wrote:

"Three hearts for you 😉🩷🩷🩷"

Daniel Suárez's relationship with Julia Piquet, the daughter of Brazilian Formula 1 legend Nelson Piquet, reportedly began in 2019 after being introduced by mutual friends.

During a beautiful trip that included Paris, Venice, and the Maldives, Suárez reportedly asked Julia to marry him. The couple’s engagement was revealed by Suarez on X (formerly Twitter) in November 2022.

Expand Tweet

Since their relationship began, Julia has been a fan of NASCAR and can be found at the races in the stands cheering on the No.99 driver.

This week, Daniel Suárez will race in the Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10.

Daniel Suárez: from contract focus to Atlanta win

Only a few weeks before his Atlanta victory, Daniel Suárez stressed that he was focused on working on his track performance rather than thinking about his contract status.

The Mexican driver shared his thoughts, stressing the importance of focusing on the present. He said (via NASCAR.com):

“I think it’s too early for that, and honestly, for me, I don’t really like to talk about that stuff. I let my people talk about it, and they deal with that. My focus is on winning races and making my team competitive. That’s all I care about."

Suárez was also confident in the potential of Trackhouse Racing and was certain that changes made during the off-season would result in the strongest season for the No. 99 team, saying:

“I’m seeing something different from this team, and I can already see what we’re gonna be able to do this year, and nobody else can see this yet but myself.”

He added:

"I’m seeing something different in the 99 team, and I believe that everything, all the work, all the adjustments that we did on the 99 team in the offseason, they’re going to be able to pay off, and I think that we’re gonna see the strongest season on the 99 team that we’ve ever had in the last few years.”

A few weeks later, Daniel Suárez won the race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. He won a three-wide photo finish, which was his first Cup Series victory in 57 races.