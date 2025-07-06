Daniel Suarez comes clean on Trackhouse management after exit news amid Ross Chastain claim made by Bob Pockrass

Daniel Suarez had an honest admission about his time at Trackhouse Racing. The Mexico-born driver told NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass that the team made him feel less important before calling themselves “extremely inconsistent.”

The statement was a response to Pockrass asking about his thoughts on Ross Chastain being the better driver on paper. Suarez, who will leave the team at the end of the 2025 season, didn't directly address his head-to-head performance with Chastain, though he gave his teammate credit for strong results.

Explaining his story behind closed doors, the #99 Trackhouse Racing driver reportedly said (via Bob Pockrass on X):

“Since my new crew chief (Matt Swiderski) came to Trackhouse, he told me a lot of things that he didn't think were right within the organization, and a lot of things that needed to be changed. And I've been very vocal with the team, ‘We need to adjust this, we need to adjust that.’ [...] I don't think that's the only reason, but I think lately, there have been things that have made me feel like I'm not as important.” [0:14]

He also touched on the team's inconsistency, adding,

“We are extremely inconsistent. Like if today, in practice, we're top five, I won't be surprised. But if we're 25th, I won't be surprised either.” [0:55]

Suarez, who is Trackhouse Racing's first full-time driver, initially wanted to conclude his career with the team, but he's now looking forward to the future.

“I really wanted to finish my career there. But a lot of things have changed... I just want to find that home again,” he concluded. [1:38]

After 18 races this year, Daniel Suarez is the only Trackhouse Racing driver without a win. He has amassed one top-5 and three top-10s. Unfortunately, he has had five DNFs, which forced him to settle for the 29th spot in the points standings

His next race is on the streets of Chicago, where teammate Shane van Gisbergen posted the best qualifying effort to start on the pole position. The 75-lap road course race will kick off on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

“We're gonna be fine”: Daniel Suarez on Trackhouse Racing exit at the end of the 2025 season

Despite parting ways with Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suarez remained optimistic about his future. He admitted that the past couple of months have been difficult for him, but he believes it is only a matter of time before a chapter unfolds for him.

In a pre-race interview in Chicago, the outgoing #99 Trackhouse Racing driver said:

"I feel honestly very, very blessed to be the face of the Latinos in NASCAR, and I think we're gonna be fine, it's just a matter of time.” [2:37]

While his plans are yet to be disclosed, Daniel Suarez's focus is on the 2025 season. The Mexican-American driver said he still has a lot of work to do with the #99 team with 18 races left on the calendar. He also admitted he will miss the group once he officially leaves at the end of the year.

