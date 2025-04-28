Daniel Suarez's better half turns heads at Talladega in hot pink blazer co-ord

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, recently shared her outfit of the day (OOTD) for Sunday's Cup Series race. The Jack Link's 500 was held on April 27, 2025, at the Lincoln, Alabama-based track Talladega Superspeedway.
Julia Piquet has a rich familial history in motorsports. Her father, Nelson Piquet, clinched the World Drivers' Championship title thrice during his stint in Formula One. Additionally, Piquet has also travelled a lot since her childhood and has spent time in multiple countries, including the US, UK, Brazil, and Monaco. She began dating the Trackhouse Racing driver in 2019 and tied the knot last year during the Paris Olympics break.
Julia Piquet recently shared a photo with her husband on her Instagram story. She donned a hot-pink co-ord set and paired it with white sneakers. Additionally, to complete her look, she opted for a pair of white shades. Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez wore his racing jersey with his new sponsor Wendy's written in white on the red and black racing suit.
Here's a snapshot of the story:
Prior to the Talladega Superspeedway race, Piquet shared her husband's new paint scheme on her Instagram story as well. She was impressed with the new color scheme and captioned it:
"Paint scheme of the year I said it"
The new livery features a new range of products introduced by Wendy's. Earlier this month, on April 15, 2025, the restaurant chain launched their new dessert, Frosty Swirls. Additionally, Wendy's will launch another new product, Frosty Fusion, on May 12, 2025, which will combine vanilla or chocolate Frosty with a treat mix, Pop-Tarts, Crunch Poppers pieces, and Oreo cookie pieces.
Daniel Suarez qualified for the Talladega Superspeedway race in P24 with a best time of 53.19 seconds and 180.03 mph. He was 0.63 seconds behind pole sitter Front Row Motorsports driver Zane Smith. Despite a slow start, Suarez finished the 188-lap race among the top ten drivers in P9.
"I get so nervous" when Julia Piquet expressed her true feelings about Daniel Suarez competing in the Cup Series
Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, began a new Get Ready with Me series on her Instagram for the 2025 season. In her series, Piquet decodes her entire outfit and answers some of her fans' queries in the same clip.
In her clip uploaded ahead of the Daytona 500 race held in February 2025, one of her fans had asked her about her views on Suarez competing in the Cup Series. Piquet replied to the fan and stated:
"I get so nervous, to the point where I almost don't even enjoy watching the race. On Thursday, during the duels, my legs were violently shaking; I was so nervous... I'm dead serious; sometimes I wish I could just crawl into a hole in the middle of the race and come out when the race is over."
Daniel Suarez ranks 25th on the Cup Series points table with 179 points. He has secured two top-ten finishes and one top-five finish, which was at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), where he finished second.
