Daniel Suarez’s wife drops 2-word reaction as she flaunts her abs and muscles in a gym selfie

Julia Piquet, the wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez, recently shared a gym selfie showing off her toned abs and muscles. In the photo, she wore a white sports brassiere, gray leggings, black socks, and white sneakers, while standing in front of a mirror.

Ad

Piquet, a certified health coach, often shares insights into wellness and fitness on social media. She even has a dedicated account for such content, named @juliascoaching. This photo however was uploaded to her main account, @juliapiquet. She captioned it with,

"Strong>Skinny"

Julia Piquet's story flaunting her abs and physique on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @juliapiquet

Julia Piquet is the daughter of three-time Formula 1 World Champion Nelson Piquet and Sylvia Tamsma. Her family is also involved in motorsports, with her brother, Nelson Piquet Jr., also a former Formula 1 driver. Her sister, Kelly Piquet, is in a relationship with Max Verstappen, the reigning Formula 1 champion.

Ad

Trending

Born on May 8, 1992, Julia Piquet is 32 years old. Apart from being a health coach, she has worked as an Operations Research Analyst at Motorsports Network and is currently involved in Global Business Development at DNS Racing.

Daniel Suarez and Julia Piquet first met in 2012 but started dating only in 2019. They got engaged in November 2022 during a European vacation and tied the knot on July 30, 2024, in Brasilia, Brazil. The wedding was held during NASCAR’s two-week break for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ad

Daniel Suarez is the first Mexican-born driver to win a major NASCAR National Series. He competes in the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing, driving the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Daniel Suarez's wife Julia Piquet celebrated bestie, Danielle Trotta’s new role with Prime Video’s NASCAR coverage

Julia Piquet, wife of Daniel Suarez recently expressed her excitement on social media as her close friend, Danielle Trotta, joined Amazon Prime Video’s NASCAR broadcast team. Trotta, a well-known motorsports journalist, will host the pre-and post-race shows for Prime Video, which is now one of NASCAR’s official broadcasting partners.

Ad

Piquet took to Instagram to share her happiness, reposting a collaborative announcement from Sports on Prime and NASCAR. She added a heartfelt message to celebrate Trotta’s achievement, writing,

"Can't wait to see my bestie on TV!! So proud of you! @daniellektrotta."

Julia Piquet's Instagram story from 27th January, 2025. Source: Instagram, @juliapiquet

Trotta has been a familiar face in NASCAR coverage for years, previously working with SiriusXM and Fox Sports. She co-hosted NASCAR Race Hub and hosted NASCAR RaceDay on FS1, covering the Xfinity Series. However, when NASCAR Race Hub was discontinued after 15 years and 2,500 episodes, it marked a big shift in her career.

Before focusing on NASCAR, Trotta also covered the NFL in 2010 and later joined Boston Sports Tonight on NBC Sports Boston in 2018. Amazon Prime Video became one of NASCAR’s official broadcasters in 2025, joining NBC Sports, TNT Sports, and Fox Sports. NBC holds the largest share of race coverage with 14 races, followed by Fox with 12, while Prime Video and TNT will each broadcast five races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback