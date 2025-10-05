Daniel Suárez's wife Julia Piquet tells Samantha Busch about dealing with “crippling anxiety” issues 

Daniel Suárez’s wife, Julia Piquet, opened up about dealing with anxiety on the Certified Oversharer podcast. She said that even Zoom calls give her anxiety, making her feel more nervous than when Suárez races in NASCAR.

The conversation came after podcast host and Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, asked what people don’t know about Piquet. It aligns with the podcast’s goal of exploring the “unfiltered realities of womanhood.”

In response to the question, Julia, the daughter of three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson Piquet, said:

“I have, not all the time, but at times I have, like, crippling anxiety.” [46:40]

“First of all, I'm an introvert, right? Especially when it's around people I don't really know, and I think that is part of it, but if I have to be on a Zoom call, I will stress about it, like the day before I'm overthinking it. Then the hour before the Zoom call, I mean, you have no idea. I'm like... crippling anxiety.”

Piquet also compared the anxiety she feels during Zoom calls to when Daniel Suárez races in NASCAR (currently with Trackhouse Racing), adding:

“But then once I get on the call... it's like nothing ever happens. Like 10 seconds into the call, I'm like, ‘I got this. I'm good.’ It's just like the lead-up to it. The anticipation. It's insane. I get more nervous for a Zoom call than I do for Daniel's races.”

Julia Piquet and Samantha Busch also touched on various topics, including the shared experience of being married to NASCAR drivers. However, as of this posting, Suárez’s future in the sport remains unclear, with no confirmed contract for the 2026 NASCAR season.

The Mexican-American started driving the #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet in 2021 before giving the team two wins (Sonoma in 2022 and Atlanta in 2024). Next year, the team will field 19-year-old prodigy Connor Zilisch, while keeping Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen in its driver lineup.

“That's always been in my family”: Julia Piquet on supporting Daniel Suárez in NASCAR

On the same podcast episode, Julia Piquet reflected on accompanying Daniel Suárez to every race weekend. She said she enjoys traveling throughout NASCAR’s 36-race schedule—not only to support her husband, but also because racing has always been a part of her family.

Julia Piquet told Samantha Busch on the Certified Oversharer podcast:

“I love it. I love traveling every weekend. I love being with him. I'm not just there on race days. I'm out with him on pit road for practice and for qualifying because I love it so much... because it's something that's always been in my family.” [13:44]

Daniel Suárez drives the #99 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing - Source: Imagn

In addition to being the daughter of three-time Formula 1 world champion Nelson Piquet, Julia is also connected to current F1 champ Max Verstappen through her sister, Kelly Piquet, who has been in a long-term relationship with the Red Bull Racing driver. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lily, during the Miami Grand Prix race week earlier this year, with Julia visiting Monaco to meet her new niece.

