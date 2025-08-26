Daniel Suarez's wife shares adorable photo with Max Verstappen's daughter, gets a 2-word reaction from F1 champion

Julia Piquet, wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez, recently shared a heartwarming photo as she met Max Verstappen's newborn daughter, Lily, for the first time, and the reigning F1 champion gave a heartfelt reaction.Max Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet became parents earlier this year, announcing the birth of their daughter Lily in May 2025. The Red Bull F1 star missed media day for the Miami Grand Prix to be by Kelly's side, as the couple shared the news with fans on social media.With the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finally over, Julia visited her niece for the first time. Posting a picture with the little one on Instagram, she wrote:&quot;Finally met Lily Poo🥹&quot; while tagging Monaco as the location.The post quickly drew attention when Verstappen himself dropped a comment:&quot;So cute ❤️&quot;Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, with her niece Lily Verstappen. Source: @juliapiquet via InstagramThe three-time world champion is now preparing to return from Formula 1's summer break for his home race at Zandvoort, the Dutch Grand Prix, after enjoying the early weeks of fatherhood.Julia, who married Daniel Suarez in 2024 and does not have children of their own. She has earned a huge following since appearing on Netflix's Full Speed series, around the NASCAR Cup Series.Julia Piquet reacts to Daniel Suarez's runner-up finish at DaytonaDaniel Suarez (9) and Julia Piquet celebrate after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Chilango 150. Source: GettyWhile Julia Piquet was catching up with family, Daniel Suarez was busy on track at Daytona. Heading to the regular-season finale at Coke Zero Sugar 400, he was the only Trackhouse Racing driver yet to clinch a playoff spot, with Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen already locked in. The No. 99 team needed a win to make it through. But he fell short.Starting 12th, Suarez was stuck in the middle of the pack for much of the night before charging forward in the closing laps. He made a remarkable push, gaining 17 spots in the closing laps to finish second. Unfortunately for the Mexican driver, Ryan Blaney held the top line to take the victory, leaving Suarez on the outside looking in. The gap between the top four was 0.049s.After the race, Julia posted images with her husband before the green flag and reacted to the heartbreak of coming so close, writing on Instagram:&quot;P2 never hurt so bad 🥺 #daytona.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe result added to what has been a tough 2025 season for Daniel Suarez, who has managed just one top-five finish so far. Earlier this year, Trackhouse announced that he would not return to the No. 99 next season, with rising talent Connor Zilisch set to take over the seat in 2026.With only 10 races left in the year, Suarez enters the postseason without a playoff berth but with plenty still to prove before his chapter with Trackhouse officially ends.