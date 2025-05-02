Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen drops 4-word reaction to the Red Bull driver announcing his first child with Kelly Piquet

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen gave an adorable reaction to the four-time F1 world champion welcoming his first child with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet. The pair had announced the pregnancy ahead of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but had kept the date of the childbirth away from the media.
The Dutch driver had been looking forward to the next chapter of his life, as he had previously commented to the media before the season. Although there were some fears that he might miss the birth of his first child due to racing commitments, it all worked out well for him.
In a statement on Thursday ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Red Bull had announced that Max Verstappen would miss media duties due to the imminent childbirth.
On his official social media platform, Instagram, the 27-year-old and his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, released a joint post with a couple of pictures of the newborn girl and wrote in the caption:
"Welcome to the world, sweet Lily 🌸 Our hearts are fuller than ever - you are our greatest gift. We love you so much."
Max Verstappen's sister Victoria, in the comments section of the post, gave her four-word reaction to the pictures and said:
"Can't wait to meet."
Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet, already has a five-year-old daughter named Penelope, whom she shares with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell give their reactions to Max Verstappen becoming a father
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton expressed his delight over the news of his rival and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen becoming a father for the first time at the Miami GP.
In the pre-race press conference, the seven-time F1 world champion revealed that he had spoken to Verstappen about the impending childbirth and said:
"I just wish him all the best. It's such an amazing, special thing. I spoke to him briefly in Saudi and saw how excited he was. Big congrats to him."
Mercedes driver George Russell also extended his wishes to the Dutchman and believed that fatherhood won't impact his racing, adding:
"Yeah, I think we’re all professionals, but this is a personal part of your life. I guess for anyone who's had a kid, it’s a pretty special moment. So yeah, all the best to him. You've seen drivers in the past win championships and races who’ve got kids, so I don't see it changing anything on his professional level."
After the childbirth, the 27-year-old flew on his private jet for Miami and arrived in the city on Thursday night to take part in the Miami GP, which will be a Sprint weekend.