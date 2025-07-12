Daniel Suarez sends a clear message as Trackhouse star aims for ‘number one goal’ at Sonoma: “I feel like we’ll be one of the favorites”

Daniel Suarez recently shared his thoughts about his main focus for the upcoming Toyota/Save Mart 350 event at Sonoma Raceway. The Trackhouse Racing star is currently the only winless driver from the Chevrolet roster and comes fresh from his poor streak of performances.

Suarez is in his fifth season with the Justin Marks-owned NASCAR team and has been piloting the No. 99 Chevy. The 33-year-old has accumulated two Cup triumphs with Trackhouse Racing. While his second win was marked at Atlanta Superspeedway last year, Suarez's maiden win came at the 2.5-mile road course track in Sonoma, California.

As Daniel Suarez returns to the track with profound memories, he opened up on his thoughts in a recent media interaction. He said (via Speedway Media):

“Definitely excited, man. Every time we head to a road course, whether it’s Sonoma (Raceway) or somewhere else, I am excited. I feel at home, and I am excited to go back to a place where we had great memories, and hopefully, we can repeat it.”

Daniel Suarez - NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Source: Getty

Furthermore, he sent out a clear message on his intentions for the season's 20th race.

“We want to win,” Daniel Suarez added. “That’s the number one goal. A win gets us in the playoffs. We can do it. This weekend is a great track for us and I feel like we will be one of the favorites.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Suarez has a NASCAR Cup Series seat with Trackhouse Racing for the 2026 season. A few days ago, the team announced that it would end its contract with the Mexican native.

"It was time to move on": Trackhouse Racing boss opens up on Daniel Suarez's exit

Soon after Trackhouse Racing announced the official news of Daniel Suarez's exit, Justin Marks was asked about his honest thoughts on what led to that decision.

In a media availability, Marks detailed the role Suarez played for the Concord, North Carolina-based organization and said (via NASCAR.com):

"Daniel’s been a huge part of this company for four and a half years now. And when we sat down and looked at our, kind of mapped out our three-year and our five-year plan and sort of the sponsorships and kind of like everything that we’re trying to accomplish over the next really five years of the company, we just got to a point where we felt like that relationship had beared a lot of fruit for us but it just was time to move on."

While the future remains uncertain for the No. 99 Chevy driver, there has been some speculation about Daniel Suarez's future. A veteran and part-time driver believes Suarez's future hinges on the possible exit of the two-time NASCAR champion from the iconic team.

