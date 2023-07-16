Daniel Suarez will drive Kaulig Racing’s number 10 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez has been reportedly listed as the most recent NASCAR Cup Series driver to race in the Xfinity Series next weekend. With the sport yet to go live from the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Crayon 301 this Sunday, news for next weekend has not been officially confirmed.

Daniel Suarez has been touted as the driver of the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing at next weekend's race at Pocono Raceway. He will be looking to perform well at 'The Tricky Triangle'. Left wanting for more last weekend in Atlanta, Suarez narrowly missed out on a trip to victory lane as he finished in the runner-up spot.

The Quaker State 400 saw the sole Mexican driver in the highest echelon of stock car racing finish behind race winner William Byron.

Looking forward to this week and the coming week in the Pocono Mountains region in Pennsylvania, Austin Konenski from the Sportsnaut confirmed Saurez's entry into the second-tier series.

"Daniel Suarez is listed as the driver of the No. 10 car for Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway."

Daniel Suarez on NASCAR's decision to cut the Atlanta race short

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez, despite missing out on a potential win last weekend in Atlanta, commended NASCAR's stern decision-making.

The Quaker State 400 saw another stock car racing event suffer from inclement weather, as has been the memo lately.

The 31-year-old Monterrey, Mexico native spoke in favor of the decision taken by the governing body in an interview with frontstretch.com after the race. He said:

"You know, it's tough. NASCAR is in a very tough situation. Damned if you do, damned if you don't. We've been in this situation in the past a couple of times where NASCAR tried to get every single minute of dry racetrack and then we ended up on a wreck."

Suarez further added:

"Maybe we had five more minutes of racing but you can see now it's pouring. I felt like NASCAR was a little bit conservative but in a smart way."

Daniel Suarez will now look to try and wheel his #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 into a position to contend for the win this weekend in New Hampshire as well.

The Crayon 301 goes live from the 1-mile-long track on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 2:30 pm ET. The race will be televised on the USA and MRN Networks.