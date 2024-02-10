David Ragan on his 2024 Daytona 500 chances: “I am on a level playing field”

The season-opening race Daytona 500 is considered the most prestigious race on the calendar and NASCAR veteran David Ragan reflects on the significance of the Daytona 500 race highlighting the unique nature of the mega event on the NASCAR racing calendar. The event is just one week away from kick-off.

Daytona 500 takes place after a significant break in the NASCAR season, allowing drivers and teams to regroup and prepare. This break ensures that all drivers start the race with similar levels of preparation and readiness.

In a recent interview, Ragan, who last competed in the Cup Series in 2022 spoke about his Daytona 500 chances, off-season break, and additional track time that creates a level playing field for all drivers, regardless of their experience or background.

“Daytona is a race that is a little bit of an equalizer because everybody’s been off for a couple of months, and you have that additional track time with the Duel races on Thursday and more practice Friday and Saturday. I feel like I’m on a level playing field with every driver in that race,” Ragan said in an interview with motorsports.com.

“The Daytona 500 – it’s a race that you know every driver wants to be a part of, not just here in the U.S., either. It was an easy decision, you know, personally to do it.”

David Ragan will pilot the #60 BuildSubmarines.com Ford, under the #Stage60 program of RFK Racing. He will look to make his 17th Daytona 500 appearance next week.

The 38-year-old driver has made 476 starts in the Cup Series and his two career wins came at Daytona in 2011 and Talladega in 2013.

“This is not the beginning of any comeback tour” – David Ragan

The Unadilla, Georgia native left full-time Cup racing in 2019 after spending two decades in the sport. Ragan is close to 40 but he feels that he is in great shape and can still compete with full-time drivers in the Cup Series.

On his return to the series, Ragan said:

“This is not the beginning of any comeback tour. I do feel like I’m in the greatest shape of my life. I feel like I’m mentally probably as strong as I’ve ever been. I’m 38 years old so I mean, I still feel like I could go out and race with these guys.

Catch David Ragan in action in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway next week.