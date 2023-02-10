Daytona 500 pre-race concert will feature multi-platinum country artist 

The pre-race concert at the Daytona 500 will feature country music artist Dierks Bentley. As the Daytona International Speedway gears up to host NASCAR’s biggest event, Bentley will entertain the crowd at the season opener.

Daytona International Speedway announced that the multi-platinum country music artist will perform before the start of the 65th anniversary of the Daytona 500 on February 19.

Bentley expressed his excitement about performing at the event via a press release:

“I’m ready to get back to Daytona with all the biggest NASCAR fans, The energy there is unmatched and I know we will have a blast getting them ready for the race.”

Dierks Bentley has 21 No.1 singles, three CMA awards, and 14 Grammy nominations in his music career. The 47-year-old is set to release his 10th album “Gravel & Gold” on February 24.

It won’t be the first time Bentley will perform at a NASCAR event or at the Daytona International Speedway. He also performed during speedweeks in 2009 and at the Daytona 500 in 2011. Bentley’s last performance at a NASCAR event was at the championship race in Phoenix in 2021.

Frank Kelleher, president of Daytona International Speedway, said:

“We’re honored to welcome Dierks back to the World Center of Racing, Having an entertainer who knows how to start a party, performing at the 65th Daytona 500, and kicking off NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, is a combination fit for a fantastic Sunday.”

Daytona 500 weekend schedule

Daytona Beach will turn into a bustling hub as fans from all across America flock to the town to witness the iconic event. The season opener is packed with events beginning on February 14 and ending with the 500 miles of Daytona on February 19.

Following the unofficial kickoff of the season at the Los Angeles Coliseum, Daytona will host the season openers of the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck, and ARCA Menards series over the five-day event. There will be no practice sessions for the first time before Cup Series qualifying or the Daytona 500 qualifying races.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX The Daytona 500. Sunday, February 19 on FOX. The Daytona 500. Sunday, February 19 on FOX. https://t.co/oKsTeL2Ji2

NASCAR Cup Series weekend begins with single-car qualifying on Wednesday, February 15. The Bluegreen Vacations Duels are set to take place on Thursday, February 16. The much-anticipated Cup Series race will begin at 2:30 pm EST on Sunday, February 19.

The Craftsman Truck Series will begin its season on Friday, February 17. The ARCA Menards Series/Xfinity Series doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday.

Dierks Bentley will perform on the pit road in front of the grandstands. Bentley’s performance begins at 1:15 pm EST, followed by the green flag for the Daytona 500 set to drop at 2:30 pm EST.

All the grandstands have been sold out, however, fans can purchase Fanzone passes or a special VIP add-on for access next to the stage.

Poll : 0 votes