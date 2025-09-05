Denny Hamlin enjoys a misty boating session as he relaxes his mind ahead of second playoff race at WWT Raceway

Denny Hamlin went for a misty boat ride on Lake Norman in North Carolina. He will be off to Madison, Illinois, at World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend for the second race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Ad

Hamlin currently ranks second in the playoff standings behind Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe, who won the postseason opener at Darlington Raceway last week. With a 43-point cushion above the cutline and a narrow five-point edge over Kyle Larson in third, Hamlin heads into Madison with some breathing room.

For now, though, Hamlin is soaking up the calm before the storm—relaxing on Lake Norman near his lavish mansion, which boasts luxuries like a racing simulator, bowling alley, and even a private dock for his boat.

Ad

Trending

Here's a glimpse of his boat ride posted via Instagram on Friday.

Denny Hamlin's Instagram story - Source: @dennyhamlin on IG

History shows that World Wide Technology Raceway hasn’t been conquered by Hamlin yet. He’s finished runner-up in each of the last two events on the 1.25-mile track. Under NASCAR’s playoff format, a win in Madison would lock him into the Round of 12—and move him one step closer to his elusive first Cup Series championship.

Ad

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is happening on September 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET. If he falls short, the Round of 16 still wraps up at Bristol Motor Speedway, a place where Hamlin has already celebrated victory four times in the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

“Just execution”: Denny Hamlin on what Joe Gibbs Racing needs to race for the championship

Denny Hamlin stressed that execution will be the deciding factor for the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing team’s title hopes. While he believes they already have the speed to contend, he noted that delivering mistake-free races across the playoffs is what will ultimately determine whether they can capture the championship.

Ad

In an interview at Darlington Raceway last week, Hamlin said:

“Just execution, that is the only thing that I can think of. If it is going to be posted on speed, pit crew, all of those things. We are at the top of the list, certainly in the upper echelon that are going to be racing for the championship, but there is all the variables that we just don’t know about. Ill-timed cautions, you pit, green flag cycle, and someone crashes coming onto pit road, and a yellow comes out.”

Ad

The veteran NASCAR driver added:

“It changes the complete complexion of the race, so it is some of the things we can’t control and some the things we can. It is all of the other stuff. It is not speed. It is not qualifying. It is not long-term speed. We have all of those things. It is just other things involved in NASCAR racing that can take you out.”

Ad

Denny Hamlin drives the #11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

With 58 wins to his name, Hamlin remains one of only two drivers in NASCAR history—alongside Junior Johnson—to surpass 50 career victories without yet securing a Cup championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.