Denny Hamlin’s confidence touching sky after Dover win: “We’ve legit led”

Driving the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin won the Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The 43-year-old veteran driver took the checkered flag after beating championship leader Kyle Larson in the closing laps of the 400-mile-long race.

Hamlin has been filled with confidence as he said that his #11 JGR Toyota team’s leads weren't mere flukes or due to strategic pit stops but were earned through genuine performance.

Expand Tweet

Reflecting on his team’s performance after the Dover win, Hamlin said (via motorsports.com):

“I think we’ve led in every race this year, and not by accident or pit cycles. We’ve legit led,” Hamlin said Sunday.

“I would say this is the most competitive (season). It’s probably only our third top five though. We have three wins, three top fives. We either crash or we win. I really wish I could have Texas back and a few others.”

The 2024 season has been the most competitive season of Hamlin’s 20-year-long career.

The Dover victory was his series-best third win of the season in the first 11 races. All three of his top fives have resulted in wins. He has led laps every weekend and has led a total of 535 laps so far this season.

“I’m just so focused this season on getting a lot of wins” – Denny Hamlin

The Dover victory was his 54th Cup Series career win, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Lee Petty on NASCAR's all-time wins list.

Expand Tweet

Denny Hamlin is happy with his current performances, saying that he feels “in the groove” and confident. He revealed his mindset for the remainder of the season, emphasizing his goal to secure as many wins as possible and boost his tally.

“It feels good. In the groove right now for sure. Certainly you feel like you want to celebrate these because you just never know if it’s your last or anything like that.

"I’m just so focused this season on getting a lot of wins, trying to move that tally up as high as I can. I expect to win every week. There’s no reason I shouldn’t expect to win,” Hamlin said, as quoted by motorsports.com.

Denny Hamlin is fourth in the NASCAR Cup Series points table with 361 points after 11 races.