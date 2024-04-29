NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series W&uuml;rth 400
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

11 races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin claimed his third win of the season after winning the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28.

In a thrilling race, Hamlin held off Kyle Larson in the closing miles and went on to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Hamlin gained 53 points and moved to fourth place on the points table with 361 points, three wins, and three top-fives.

After finishing P2 at Dover, Kyle Larson maintained the top spot in the points table. He was awarded 51 points and has a 15-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 410 points.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished seventh. With a P7 finish, he gained 40 points and is seventh on the points table with 342 points.

Kyle Busch, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished fourth. He gained 42 points and stands 11th on the points table with 275 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the Wurth 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Wurth 400:

  1. Kyle Larson - 410
  2. Martin Truex Jr. - 395
  3. Chase Elliott - 377
  4. Denny Hamlin - 361
  5. Tyler Reddick - 354
  6. William Byron - 348
  7. Ryan Blaney - 342
  8. Ty Gibbs - 323
  9. Alex Bowman - 302
  10. Ross Chastain - 302
  11. Kyle Busch - 275
  12. Chase Briscoe - 274
  13. Joey Logano - 266
  14. Chris Buescher - 265
  15. Bubba Wallace - 263
  16. Brad Keselowski - 261
  17. Christopher Bell - 258
  18. Daniel Suarez - 240
  19. Austin Cindric - 214
  20. Carson Hocevar - 187
  21. Noah Gragson - 185
  22. John Hunter Nemechek - 181
  23. Erik Jones - 181
  24. Josh Berry - 174
  25. Daniel Hemric - 168
  26. Todd Gilliland - 167
  27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 165
  28. Ryan Preece - 163
  29. Michael McDowell - 158
  30. Corey LaJoie - 155
  31. Austin Dillon - 146
  32. Harrison Burton - 128
  33. Justin Haley - 115
  34. Kaz Grala - 100
  35. Zane Smith - 99
  36. Jimmie Johnson - 26
  37. David Ragan - 17
  38. Cody Ware - 13
  39. Derek Kraus - 11
  40. Kamui Kobayashi – 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5.

