NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

11 races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin claimed his third win of the season after winning the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28.

In a thrilling race, Hamlin held off Kyle Larson in the closing miles and went on to cross the finish line in P1.

With the win, Hamlin gained 53 points and moved to fourth place on the points table with 361 points, three wins, and three top-fives.

After finishing P2 at Dover, Kyle Larson maintained the top spot in the points table. He was awarded 51 points and has a 15-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 410 points.

Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished seventh. With a P7 finish, he gained 40 points and is seventh on the points table with 342 points.

Kyle Busch, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished fourth. He gained 42 points and stands 11th on the points table with 275 points.

NASCAR driver standings after the Wurth 400

Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Wurth 400:

Kyle Larson - 410 Martin Truex Jr. - 395 Chase Elliott - 377 Denny Hamlin - 361 Tyler Reddick - 354 William Byron - 348 Ryan Blaney - 342 Ty Gibbs - 323 Alex Bowman - 302 Ross Chastain - 302 Kyle Busch - 275 Chase Briscoe - 274 Joey Logano - 266 Chris Buescher - 265 Bubba Wallace - 263 Brad Keselowski - 261 Christopher Bell - 258 Daniel Suarez - 240 Austin Cindric - 214 Carson Hocevar - 187 Noah Gragson - 185 John Hunter Nemechek - 181 Erik Jones - 181 Josh Berry - 174 Daniel Hemric - 168 Todd Gilliland - 167 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 165 Ryan Preece - 163 Michael McDowell - 158 Corey LaJoie - 155 Austin Dillon - 146 Harrison Burton - 128 Justin Haley - 115 Kaz Grala - 100 Zane Smith - 99 Jimmie Johnson - 26 David Ragan - 17 Cody Ware - 13 Derek Kraus - 11 Kamui Kobayashi – 8

Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5.