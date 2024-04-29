NASCAR 2024: Points table after the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

11 races have taken place in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin claimed his third win of the season after winning the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28.
In a thrilling race, Hamlin held off Kyle Larson in the closing miles and went on to cross the finish line in P1.
With the win, Hamlin gained 53 points and moved to fourth place on the points table with 361 points, three wins, and three top-fives.
After finishing P2 at Dover, Kyle Larson maintained the top spot in the points table. He was awarded 51 points and has a 15-point lead over Martin Truex Jr. with 410 points.
Ryan Blaney, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished seventh. With a P7 finish, he gained 40 points and is seventh on the points table with 342 points.
Kyle Busch, who started on the pole, failed to utilize the advantage and finished fourth. He gained 42 points and stands 11th on the points table with 275 points.
NASCAR driver standings after the Wurth 400
Here's the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Cup Series standings after the 2024 Wurth 400:
- Kyle Larson - 410
- Martin Truex Jr. - 395
- Chase Elliott - 377
- Denny Hamlin - 361
- Tyler Reddick - 354
- William Byron - 348
- Ryan Blaney - 342
- Ty Gibbs - 323
- Alex Bowman - 302
- Ross Chastain - 302
- Kyle Busch - 275
- Chase Briscoe - 274
- Joey Logano - 266
- Chris Buescher - 265
- Bubba Wallace - 263
- Brad Keselowski - 261
- Christopher Bell - 258
- Daniel Suarez - 240
- Austin Cindric - 214
- Carson Hocevar - 187
- Noah Gragson - 185
- John Hunter Nemechek - 181
- Erik Jones - 181
- Josh Berry - 174
- Daniel Hemric - 168
- Todd Gilliland - 167
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 165
- Ryan Preece - 163
- Michael McDowell - 158
- Corey LaJoie - 155
- Austin Dillon - 146
- Harrison Burton - 128
- Justin Haley - 115
- Kaz Grala - 100
- Zane Smith - 99
- Jimmie Johnson - 26
- David Ragan - 17
- Cody Ware - 13
- Derek Kraus - 11
- Kamui Kobayashi – 8
Catch NASCAR drivers and teams next at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 5.