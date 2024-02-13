Denny Hamlin’s thoughts on retiring from NASCAR: “I’m still on top of things”

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin is regarded as one of NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers. He has been a part of Joe Gibbs Racing since his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2005. Driving the #11 Toyota, Hamlin earned 51 career Cup wins including a historic Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500 and Daytona 500 wins three times each.

Hamlin has raced for JGR for his entire NASCAR Cup Series career and still at the age of 43 he is very competitive and winning races. Last year, Hamlin claimed three wins and finished the season in fifth place. The #11 driver kicked off the 2024 Cup season in victory lane with a win in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition event.

Speaking about his retirement plans, Denny Hamlin confirmed that he will continue racing as long as he believes he can compete at the highest level and consistently perform well at any race track. He believes that he is the most competitive driver on the grid.

“The moment I feel like I can’t win at every track, I’ll probably get out whenever that might be. But I just feel like I’m still on top of things. I can still run fast lap times and practice qualifying in the race. Like, I just feel as though I keep getting better,” Hamlin said as quoted by sportsrush.com.

“It’s a great momentum boost” – Denny Hamlin on winning the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

Denny Hamlin secured the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum after taking the lead from Ty Gibbs on a restart, with 10 laps to go and never looked back.

After winning the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race, the #11 Toyota driver said that the win would work as a "momentum boost” for the 36-race long season. He also mentioned a personal tradition of cleaning off trophies on new year, indicating the value he places on each win and the joy of adding another trophy to his collection.

“It’s a great momentum boost. It doesn’t do much more than that. But I clean off all the trophies every January 1st in the entryway of the house, and now we get to add one pretty quick, so really happy about that,” Hamlin said as quoted by NASCAR on NBC.

Catch Denny Hamlin in action in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 18.