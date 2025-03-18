Denny Hamlin shares horrifying footage of his home lawn in flames, just days after Las Vegas lottery win

Denny Hamlin shared an Instagram story showing his home lawn in flames days after winning six digits in the Las Vegas lottery. Fortunately, Hamlin was unharmed and responders put out the fire.

Ad

Hamlin returned home after finishing 25th in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race may have been disappointing but the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver went home with over $200,000 worth of jackpot from a Buffalo slot machine game.

The 44-year-old NASCAR Cup Series driver shared the footage of his home lawn on fire on his Instagram handle.

Denny Hamlin's story - Source: via @dennyhamlin on Instagram

Denny Hamlin wrote later on an IG story that a lawnmower was the culprit for starting the fire. Later in the video, he panned the camera towards the responders at the scene and thanked them. The house appeared to be his Lake Norman property in North Carolina.

Ad

Trending

This means the JGR driver is back on the East Coast in time for the Homestead-Miami Speedway race weekend. The Straight Talk Wireless 400 will take place on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. Hamlin will enter the race 12th in the standings.

Denny Hamlin visited Disney in Las Vegas with 23XI Racing driver and family

Aside from casinos, Denny Hamlin went to the Immersive Disney Animation on the Las Vegas Strip. He shared the experience with 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick and their respective families ahead of the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ad

For the unversed, Hamlin co-owns 23XI Racing alongside six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan. The Mooresville-based outfit fields Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry and Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 car.

The 54-time Cup race winner took to Instagram and wrote:

"Had a great time at the Immersive Disney Animation in Las Vegas. Thanks for having us @lhimmersive [Lighthouse Immersive]."

Ad

The post shows Hamlin with his fiancée Jordan Fish and two daughters, Taylor James and Molly Gold. Tyler Reddick joined the fun with his son, Beau.

During the Pennzoil 400, Hamlin only trailed Reddick by one position, finishing 25th and 24th, respectively, with Bubba Wallace settling with 28th place. Josh Berry, meanwhile, won his first Cup Series race driving the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing.

Denny Hamlin driving the No. 11 Toyota Camry at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

So far, Hamlin has amassed one top-5 and two top-10 finishes. His best result came at Phoenix Raceway when he battled JGR teammate Christopher Bell on the final lap for the win and finished second.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback