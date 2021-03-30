Denny Hamlin stays top after third-place finish in Bristol

Denny Hamlin remains atop the points standings after a third-place showing in Bristol.

Denny Hamlin might not have reached the victory lane yet this season, but he is slowly becoming one of the most consistent drivers on the track. In fact, in seven races this season, he has had five top-five finishes, which includes a third-place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday afternoon.

After his third-place showing in the Bristol dirt race, Denny Hamlin said:

"I was kind of guessing, but I thought I could – on that last restart – run the top-end hard, but they didn’t prep it in between cautions like they did before. So it was just marbles out there. I’m proud of this whole FedEx Camry team. Man, I thought I had a shot there."

Denny Hamlin continued in this regard:

"I cut (Logano) too many breaks there when he was cutting us off. But at the end of the day, it looked like he had a little bit better car in the long run. I’m proud of this whole team. We are third-best again.”

Proud of you guys. Taken big steps over the last month. Keep digging. Stay patient. Breaks will comes https://t.co/qfiD3HZeJ6 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 30, 2021

How did Denny Hamlin fare in Bristol

Denny Hamlin started third after qualifying got canceled. That's where he would finish stage one, two, and ultimately the final stage of the race. That's pretty consistent, and that's what might make Denny Hamlin the favorite to win the championship.

Earlier, Denny Hamlin finished fourth in Las Vegas and third in Phoneix, which could be enough to net him a championship in November if everything goes to plan. There are a lot of ifs involved about him winning a race, but he really does seem primed for a championship run this season. There's just so much there.

I wanna re-do. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 30, 2021

Eventually, Denny Hamlin might not have gotten that run to the top he would have wanted during the restart, but he went down fighting the whole way.

He also showed that no matter if you put him on a Super Speedway, a road course, a mile, a half-track, a dirt track or a short track, he will be a factor!