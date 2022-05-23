“They just had a moral dilemma instead of playing by the rules” - Denny Hamlin’s take on the inconsistent decision making in the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin was not the happiest driver after finishing the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Despite finishing in second place after a late restart, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was not content with the decisions made by the governing body during the final moments of the exhibition race.

The race was a confusing affair for the drivers as well as the fans as it had a new format in place this year. Coupled with the chaos and confusion of a late caution flag thrown just as Ryan Blaney was within 100 yards of the finish line to take victory, the All-Star Race proved to be an interesting affair.

Blaney crossed the finish line just as the caution flag came out due to a routine spin by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.. Thinking he had won, lowered his window net. Little did he know that NASCAR's rule of finishing All-Star races under green-flag conditions would mean another restart.

With his window net hanging down, the Team Penske driver managed to get it latched on during the caution period. NASCAR gave the go-ahead and Blaney went on to defend his first spot from Denny Hamlin and win the $1 million cash prize.

The 23XI Racing driver made his feelings clear about the decisions made by the governing body after the race. Notable journalist Bob Pockrass managed to interview the No.11 Toyota Camry TRD driver, who said:

“I don’t know whether it’s a moral problem that they had, they were like ‘well we cost him the win, ’cause we threw the caution and we had to take away that.’ I think they just had a moral dilemma instead of just playing by the rules like they’re supposed to. We’ve been talking about inconsistencies up in the tower for ages and it’s no different this week.”

Watch the full interview below:

The 41-year-old driver currently stands in 20th place in the 2022 Cup Series standings.

Denny Hamlin's thoughts on the caution flag being shown during the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin was clearly not content with the outcome of the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver expressed his opinions on Twitter after the race. He wrote:

“Never should have been a yellow in the first place. They put Blaney in the situation he was in. To make up for it they let him break a rule. 2 wrongs don’t make a right. Blaney W, NASCAR L”

See the tweet below:

Watch out for Denny Hamlin next weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600.

