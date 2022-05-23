"If I wasn’t going to win it, I was committed to helping him" - Austin Cindric on bumping teammate Ryan Blaney to the win at All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

Austin Cindric shot into the limelight after winning his maiden NASCAR Cup Series race earlier this year at Daytona International Speedway. The 64th annual Daytona 500 saw the Team Penske driver take the checkered flag in first place after being pushed into contention by his teammate Ryan Blaney in the final restart.

The 23-year-old finally got the opportunity to return the favor as Blaney lined up in front of him on a controversial late restart in the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway yesterday. The race saw Blaney narrowly miss out on taking the victory when a last minute caution flag came out. This resulted in one last restart and a two-lap dash for victory, where Blaney managed to win with Cindric's help.

Austin Cindric went onto reflect on his race as he finished third behind his teammate. He said:

“Really happy for Ryan [Blaney] and the No. 12 team. They had the fastest car all night and if I wasn’t going to win it, I was committed to helping him. I lined up behind him on that last restart and gave him the best push possible. I am proud of my guys. We had a strong showing tonight.”

Team Penske showed great pace with both cars at the 1.44-mile-long Texas Motor Speedway yesterday. Ryan Blaney ultimately claimed the $1 million cash prize for the race. Austin Cindric, on the other hand, wished the race also handed out driver points as he reflected on the team's performance.

He said:

“We had a strong showing tonight. I just wish it paid points, getting the stage win and third place finish. But if anything, it builds our confidence and momentum going into Coca-Cola 600 weekend.”

Watch out for the No.2 and No.12 Ford Mustangs from Team Penske at the Coca-Cola 600 that goes live at Charlotte Motor Speedway next Sunday.

Watch Austin Cindric congratulate teammate Ryan Blaney on his victory in the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway

2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric was seen returning the favor to his teammate Ryan Blaney when he helped him win the exhibition race at Texas Motor Speedway. The All-Star Race in Fort Worth, Texas, saw a late caution almost deny Blaney the win, only for him to get it later after a late restart.

Cindric was seen congratulating his teammate during the victory celebrations as he helped push the No.12 Ford Mustang into Victory Lane.

Catch the Team Penske duo racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway next weekend for the Coca-Cola 600.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi