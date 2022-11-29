Former NASCAR Cup Series and NTT IndyCar Series driver Danica Patrick is one character that the racing world cannot get enough of. The now 40-year-old set various bold precedents in the world of global motorsports as the Beloit, Wisconsin native drove in two of the top-most motorsports series in the United States of America during her career.

Having gravitated towards racing at a young age as the Patrick family looked for recreational activities for the family to bond over, the now racing driver-turned-entrepreneur started out in the world of open-wheel racing. Having won multiple karting championships in her childhood, Patrick relocated to Europe to compete in the Formula Ford and Vauxhall series. After cutting her teeth across the ocean, Patrick returned to her home country after insufficient monetary backing.

Her performances in Europe paved the way for her debut in the country's premier open-wheeled racing series, the NTT IndyCar Series. Starting out with Rahal Letterman Racing, Patrick became the only female driver in the series otherwise dominated by the opposite sex. She was also named Rookie of the Year in the series in 2005, the year she made her debut in the sport.

Patrick also dabbled in stock car racing alongside her open-wheel racing career before making a full-time switch to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2011. She became the first female driver to claim the pole award in the Cup Series and went on to achieve seven top-10 finishes throughout her career.

So did Danica Patrick ever win a major race?

The highlight of Danica Patrick's career as a racing driver came in the form of a win at the 2006 Indy Japan 300 at the Twin Ring Motegi Circuit. She became the sole female driver to have ever won in the series, after managing to edge Helio Castroneves in the 300-mile-long race.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Ten years ago today, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300, becoming the first female driver to win an Indy Car race. Ten years ago today, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300, becoming the first female driver to win an Indy Car race. https://t.co/jgzX8sKt9d

Danica Patrick's retirement, however, came in 2018 after she competed in the season's two major events, the Daytona 500 and the Indy 500, as a last attempt to win either of the prestigious titles. Since retiring from the adrenaline-filled world of motorsports, Patrick has embraced her entrepreneurial side. The former Cup Series driver has her own rose wine brand under the name Somnium and a thriving candle-making business.

Patrick also fills her time by hosting interviews with famous personalities on her popular podcast, Pretty Intense.

Poll : 0 votes