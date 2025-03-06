"Didn't have really good speed": John Hunter Nemechek makes his feelings known on finishing 22nd at the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Legacy Motor Club driver John Hunter Nemechek recently uploaded a vlog of the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on his YouTube channel. He shared behind-the-scenes moments of the race preparations accompanied by his honest feelings about his run.

Hunter Nemechek comes from a family of professional race car drivers. His father, Joe Nemechek, competed in the Cup Series and amassed four wins in his career spanning over two decades. He followed his father's footsteps and ventured into stock car racing. He debuted in the series in 2019 and has secured nine top-10 finishes in 77 starts in his five-year career.

John Hunter Nemechek drove the #42 Toyota Camry XSE during the Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sunday, March 2. He secured a P22 finish, just one spot behind Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin, in the 95-lap race. Reflecting upon the same, Hunter Nemechek said [09:15 onwards]:

"P22, I think, uh, I don't know. Up-and-down day didn't have really good speed. Um, we struggled most of the day. Uh, I had a commitment line violation, um, locked up the brake going to pit road, and it's either going to be the barrier or Miss Pit Road, so I chose Miss Pit Road. Um, battle back; thought we had a top 20 car."

"Um, I don't know from where we qualified. I guess it's good. Um, just continue progress. Uh, I think it's better than where we finished here last year. Not really sure, so um thankful for Pie Barker. Thankful for all the men and women from Legacy motor club Um, on to Phoenix now to to see what speed we have in a short track," John Hunter Nemechek concluded.

Hunter Nemechek has showcased progress in the 2025 season compared to last year. On February 16, he secured his career-best finish (fifth) at the Daytona 500, followed by a P10 finish at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, and a P22 finish at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

John Hunter Nemechek shared his thoughts on his career-best finish at the Daytona 500 in his YouTube vlog

Previously, NASCAR Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek uploaded a race vlog from the Daytona International Speedway. The latter shared glimpses of his career-best finish in the most prestigious crown jewel event.

The 27-year-old professional race car driver started his vlog with some clips from the media day and pointed out that the governing body shortened the event compared to the previous year. Additionally, he spent some quality time at the Daytona International Speedway grounds with his wife, Taylor Nemechek, and his two daughters, Aspen Palmer and Penelope James, at the Daytona International Speedway grounds.

John Hunter Nemechek also shared some moments from the 'Duel 2' on February 13. He was just 0.289 seconds behind the leader Austin Cindric and finished the event in ninth place. In the main event, he avoided a last-minute wreck and finished fifth in the Daytona 500.

