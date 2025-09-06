“Don’t bet against us”: Austin Dillon delivers a strong message about his plans to silence doubters in the playoffs

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs head to World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway), Austin Dillon has made it clear that he’s not here to simply fill out the field—he is here to compete and win. In a media interaction, the #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driver has delivered a strong and confident message to those doubting his chances in the playoffs.Austin Dillon, who has been competing in his 12th NASCAR Cup Series season with RCR, has had a mediocre campaign before he took the checkered flag at Richmond Raceway last month, which locked his playoff berth. In addition, he has scored one top-five and five top-10 finishes with an average finish of 20.14.Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio ahead of Sunday’s Gateway race, Austin Dillon warned critics not to underestimate him and his #3 team in the playoffs.“Watch out; don’t bet against us. That's all I'm gonna say” the 2018 Daytona 500 winner said.In the opening race of the NASCAR Round of 16 playoffs, the 35-year-old driver from Welcome, North Carolina, finished 23rd at Darlington and needs a better finish at Gateway to keep the other drivers on the bubble honest. He stands 14th in the 16-driver playoff points table and eight points below the cut-off line to advance to the Round of 12 playoffs.Austin Dillon shares his strategy to advance to the next round of playoffsAustin Dillon, who has crown jewel victories like the Daytona 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in his resume, is known for his clutch performances when elimination looms. His confidence in his past performances—like solid runs at Gateway, Bristol, and Darlington—is proof that he and his #3 RCR team can perform at a crucial race.Speaking about his strategy for playoffs, Dillon believes that consistency, maintaining a top-10 average finish, is the key to advancing through the next rounds of playoffs.In the aforementioned interview, the #3 driver said:“Gateway ran six last year. Earlier this year we ran Bristol, 10th Darlington. I was really good the year before at the Southern 500. I feel good about it, man; it's only go to take. I think it's gonna take a top ten average, and you're can to transfer to the next round.”Austin Dillon’s best finish at the Gateway’s 1.25-mile track is sixth place in 2024. In the other two starts, he finished 15th and 31st in 2023 and 2024, respectively.Catch the 35-year-old RCR driver in action at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) on Sunday, September 7, at 3 pm ET. The playoff race will be broadcast on USA Network and streamed on NBC Sports.