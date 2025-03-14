“Don’t know what the hell they’re watching”: $90M NASCAR star Tony Stewart doubles down on IndyCar being advertised as fastest racing criticism

Tony Stewart is a driver who has experienced many different forms of Motorsports. He has driven in NASCAR, IndyCar, and, more recently, the NHRA. The former NASCAR champion doubled down on NHRA driver Bob Taska III's recent comment criticising Fox for advertising IndyCar as the fastest racing on the planet.

Tony Stewart has been very active in the NHRA scene recently. The $90M star (according to Celebrity Net Worth) doubled down on Taska's comments and complimented Fox for diversifying into other forms of motorsports.

Talking to the media, Tony Stewart stated:

"I love false, I think they are doing some false advertising. They keep saying IndyCar has the fastest cars, I don't know what the hell they are watching. We missed their mark by 100m/h. They can throw they are the fastest ones to turn during the lap."

He further suggested an alternative saying,

"You know, I am excited for IndyCar, and I am excited for Fox. Fox has been a great partner for NHRA. To see them branch out to different forms of Motorsports and get into the IndyCar side is huge."

The NHRA drivers' comments make sense, given that their straight-line runs often exceed 340 mph. In contrast, IndyCar's fastest qualifier, Scott McLaughlin, clocked a top speed of 234.22mph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year—by far IndyCar's fastest track on the schedule.

Tony Stewart's wife Leah Pruett opens up on her new chapter of motherhood

Trading the steering wheel for diapers might not always be the most appealing of things. But Tony Stewart's wife and famed NHRA driver Leah Pruett is embracing her motherhood journey to the fullest.

Pruett was replaced by her husband, Tony, after stepping away from racing to start a family. The Redland, California native has 12 career wins at Top Fuel. She won the Denver race, which brought home a first TopFuel win for Tony Stewart Racing team. In 2023, she finished the season with a career-high third in points

Talking to AP Sport about motherhood and her son, Leah Pruett said:

“I’m absolutely loving it, and I’m finding this balance between constantly comparing my love for racing and love for Dominic, and there’s two different types of love, right? But I feel like I have won the absolute lottery, the beautiful baby, an incredible team on both sides, incredible partners. I couldn’t be happier.”

Meanwhile, proud husband Stewart talked about Leah Pruett's importance on and off the racetrack. He said:

“Leah has huge responsibilities, not only as a mom and a babysitter for me, but now on top of that, she plays a very crucial role with the race team. She doesn’t just sit around. She’s not sitting on her hands all day away from the kid. She’s working in this pit, so she has a full schedule.”

After reading recent comments by Tony Stewart and Co., do you think IndyCar should continue advertising itself as the 'Fastest Racing on the Planet'?

