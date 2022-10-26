"Downshifted like a complete moron" - Ryan Blaney blames 'bonehead move' after spinning out at NASCAR Homestead-Miami race

For the second straight race, Ryan Blaney was unable to fight for a much-needed Cup Series victory due to his unforced errors on the track. During the post-race interview, the #12 Ford driver bluntly criticized himself for his spin off the access road after turning in a 17th-place finish last Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, costing him a potential top-10 finish.

Blaney, however, showcased speed during the race and earned points in the first two stages by crossing the line ninth in Stage 1 and fourth in Stage 2. The mistake happened on Lap 211 after the All-Star Race winner pitted for four fresh tires and fuel, but he spun out while leaving the pit road to bring out the caution. Blaney was running inside the top five before bringing his #12 Ford to pit road under the green.

Speaking to the media during the post-race interview, the frustration was clearly visible on Blaney’s face as his mistake in the last two weeks led to his downfall. He said:

“Downshifted like a complete moron. It’s just disappointing, mainly to myself the last two weeks, I’ve not done a good job executing at all from wrecking last week and a bonehead move like that this week. The 12 group doesn’t deserve that. I’m disappointed in myself and can’t have that. It’s pretty unacceptable.”

Ryan Blaney is in a must-win situation going into Martinsville Speedway

With a 17th-place finish, Ryan Blaney left Dixie Vodka 400 with fewer points than he wanted. He currently stands sixth in the playoff standings, 18 points behind William Byron, who holds the final spot advancing into the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. Blaney is the only winless driver competing in the post-season but this time he is in a situation where only a win can secure him a Championship 4 spot.

Blaney will be seen in action at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, a track where he has never won a race but has had some strong finishes in the past. He has six top-five finishes, including a fourth-place finish during his first trip to the venue. Speaking about the Martinsville race, Blaney said:

“Just go try to win Martinsville. That’s all we can do. Go try to run up front and have a good day, and that’s all we can ask for, just try to stay in the game and hopefully the driver doesn’t cost us anything.”

Catch Ryan Blaney at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET.

