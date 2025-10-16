“Each loss has left a mark”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha shares heartbreak on pregnancy and infant loss remembrance day

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, has taken to Instagram and shared a post honoring Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The day is dedicated to raising awareness and honoring the lives of infants lost to miscarriages and stillbirths.Samantha has been vocal about her infertility experiences and miscarriages on social media. The couple welcomed their first child, Brexton Busch, in 2015. Three years later, the Busch family announced the arrival of their second child. However, this time, Mrs. Busch lost her unborn daughter to a miscarriage. Then in 2022, they welcomed Lennix Key Busch via surrogacy.Recalling her past experiences, Samantha and Kyle Busch planted a tree in memory of their unborn daughter in 2019. She also wrote a heartfelt message alongside the clips of the family saying their peace for the unborn child. Mrs. Busch captioned the post:&quot;Today is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, a day that holds such deep meaning for our family. 💔Kyle and I have walked the road of miscarriage more than once, and each loss has left a mark that time can’t erase. We planted a tree in 2019, in memory of our daughter — a symbol of her life, her spirit, and the love that will always grow in her place. 🌳💗&quot;&quot;There’s something special about watching a tree take root. It reminds us that even in the deepest heartbreak, love endures. Though we never got to hold many of our daughters in our arms, we hold them forever in our hearts. To every parent who has experienced this kind of loss — please know you are not alone. Your babies matter. Their names, their stories, and their memory deserve to be spoken,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing her personal experiences, Samantha Busch documented a book, &quot;Fighting Infertility.&quot; The book was released in 2021 and has a rating of 4.9 on Amazon. Additionally, Samantha and Kyle Busch opened a non-profit organization, Bundle of Joy, to help families struggling with infertility.When NASCAR champion Kyle Busch's wife reacted to steps taken in making IVF affordableIn February this year, Donald Trump signed an executive order in favor of IVF treatment. The order will reduce the cost of in vitro fertilization and expand the process's reach to help affected families.Samantha Busch shared a carousel of pictures from different moments of her IVF journey, captioning it as below:&quot;I’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and excitement in the past 24-hours. For those of you that are new here, I’m sharing my personal story, which is the catalyst for my passionate response to the executive order signed yesterday. And for anyone in the midst of your infertility journey, this is for you. I’ve been where you are, and I want you to know that you are not alone.&quot;Samantha and Kyle Busch's charitable organization has helped countless families and granted funds of over $2 million. Additionally, the couple has been planning to expand their foundation to aid military families.