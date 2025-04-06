Early trouble for Kyle Larson as he crashes and suffers heavy damage in the Cup Series race at Darlington

Kyle Larson exited the racetrack early after spinning out and hitting the wall off turn two at Darlington Raceway. His #5 Chevrolet Camaro sustained heavy damage and had to be towed back to the garage for repairs.
Larson, who is competing with a new pit crew, started the Goodyear 400 in 19th place. He was running in the same position when the incident happened on lap four. No other drivers were involved, including Joey Logano, who was alongside him at the time of the wreck.
FOX: NASCAR took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a replay of the Chevy pilot's early trouble at the Track Too Tough to Tame.
"Big trouble and heavy damage for Kyle Larson!" FOX wrote.
Despite being down 150+ laps, Larson returned to the track late in stage 2 to maximize points. The updated Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) rule allowed the #5 team to get its car fixed without a time limit.
As part of the Darlington Throwback Weekend, the Californian was paying homage to Terry Labonte, a former championship-winning Hendrick Motorsports driver. The #5 Chevy was seen sporting the iconic Tony the Tiger paint scheme with HendrickCars.com as the title sponsor.
Last year, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion did not finish the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway after crashing on his own on lap 252. He bounced back on the second stop at the 1.366-mile track (Cook Out Southern 500) with a fourth-place finish.
"It's pretty sick": Kyle Larson on throwback paint scheme at Darlington
A few weeks ago, Kyle Larson shared his thoughts on his tribute paint scheme for two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Terry Labonte. He hoped to win the 2025 Goodyear 400 to commemorate Labonte's final career victory at Darlington Raceway in 2003.
In an Instagram story, the #5 Chevrolet Camaro driver said (via Hendrick Automotive Group):
"Hey what's up Hendrick Nation, Kyle Larson here in Darlington Raceway. Throwing it back to Terry Labonte's Kellogg's 2003 paint scheme. Let's see, I don't know if it's reversed looking, but it's pretty sick and he won his final Cup Series race in this car right there. So pretty neat to throw back to him."
He added:
"It would be even more special and neat to win at the track that he won his final Cup Series event in, in the paint scheme that he won his final Cup race in. So we're gonna give it our best effort here next week. Be sure to tune in and come support us at the track if you're nearby too. So see you soon. Thank you."
However, the early wreck spoiled his chances to win at Darlington. He entered the race second in the points standings with one win at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
As of this writing, Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron has led most of the race and won stage one.