“Either win and you’re in or…”: Chase Elliott is up for the challenge to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs this season

2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion Chase Elliott is back on the racetrack with a point to prove. The Hendrick Motorsports driver missed six Cup races after being sidelined for six weeks with a broken leg suffered in a snowboarding accident on March 3.

Elliott marked his return last weekend with a P10 finish at the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway. That result gave the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver 27 points, taking his regular-season tally to 76.

While the Dawsonville, Georgia native was content with his performance on the 0.5-mile-long track, he is 32nd in the standings - 226 points behind leader Christopher Bell - and is aware of the amount of work that needs to be done to secure a spot in the playoffs.

However, having missed out on the ultimate prize last season, Elliott seems to be relishing the challenge of qualifying for the playoffs this season. The 27-year-old has received a waiver to qualify for the playoffs, but will still need to win at least one race.

Elaborating on the challenges that lie in front of him, Elliott said in a recent interview with notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass:

"It's kind of unique and kind of fun. Either win and you're in or don't and you fail so I kind of like it."

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Chase Elliott embraces the challenge of likely having to win a race to make the playoffs after missing six weeks because of a broken leg. Chase Elliott embraces the challenge of likely having to win a race to make the playoffs after missing six weeks because of a broken leg. https://t.co/bJTXC6qAMu

Watch Elliott drive his #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this Sunday during GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Chase Elliott elaborates on his performance at Martinsville Speedway

The NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway saw Chase Elliot manage a P10 finish. Speaking after the 400-lap-long event, Elliott touched upon how he felt behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car after his six-week hiatus.

He said:

"It was about what I expected, so that was a good thing. It was warm and I've been sitting on the couch for six weeks so I think that probably hurt me more than anything. We struggled really bad in every run but the last one. We finally got it going in the end there and I as able to make some passes."

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Chase Elliott talks with @ReganSmith after scoring a Top-10 finish in his first race back from injury. Chase Elliott talks with @ReganSmith after scoring a Top-10 finish in his first race back from injury. https://t.co/T2e5Bo1xQB

Elliott suffered a broken tibia in his left leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado. However, he recently stated that he will continue his off-track activities as he feels it's important to "enjoy your life" and "give your mind a rest" from racing.

Elliott returns this weekend to compete at Talladega Superspeedway, kicking off a swing of high-speed venues upcoming in the season. GEICO 500 goes live on April 23, 2023 at 3:00 pm ET on FS1.

Poll : 0 votes