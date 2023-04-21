NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Talladega Superspeedway, including the GEICO 500. The venue will host the 10th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (April 23).

This weekend, the 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway will host GEICO 500 for the 54th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 38 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 188 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 500 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at Talladega Superspeedway:

Friday, April 21, 2023

Ag-Pro 300 qualifying: High 80°, Low 60°, Mostly cloudy, and 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Ag-Pro 300: High 66°, Low 54°, AM Showers, T-Storms, and 25% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 23, 2023

GEICO 500: High 62°, Low 43°, Partly Cloudy, and 0% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Talladega

ET



Fri

4-ARCA prac

5:35-FS1-Xfin qual



Sat-FS1

10:30-Cup qual

12:30-ARCA race 76

3-NASCAR RaceDay

4-Xfin race 25-25-63



Sun

1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay

2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay

3-FOX-Cup race 60-60-68



Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2023 iteration of GEICO 500 is set to see a total of 38 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Riley Herbst (i) #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #36 - Todd Gilliland #38 - Zane Smith (i) #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #62 - Austin Hill (i) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23 at 3:00 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

