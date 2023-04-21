Create

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 21, 2023 00:14 IST
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Talladega Superspeedway, including the GEICO 500. The venue will host the 10th race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (April 23).

This weekend, the 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway will host GEICO 500 for the 54th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 38 Cup Series drivers will take to the track to compete in over 188 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 500 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR’s scheduled races at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at Talladega Superspeedway:

Friday, April 21, 2023

Ag-Pro 300 qualifying: High 80°, Low 60°, Mostly cloudy, and 10% chance of rain.

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Ag-Pro 300: High 66°, Low 54°, AM Showers, T-Storms, and 25% chance of rain.

Sunday, April 23, 2023

GEICO 500: High 62°, Low 43°, Partly Cloudy, and 0% chance of rain.

TalladegaETFri4-ARCA prac5:35-FS1-Xfin qualSat-FS110:30-Cup qual12:30-ARCA race 763-NASCAR RaceDay4-Xfin race 25-25-63Sun1:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay2-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay3-FOX-Cup race 60-60-68NWS:Fri-80s,10%, Sat-60s,25%, Sun-60s,0%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2023 iteration of GEICO 500 is set to see a total of 38 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Riley Herbst (i)
  15. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #36 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #38 - Zane Smith (i)
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  35. #62 - Austin Hill (i)
  36. #77 - Ty Dillon
  37. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23 at 3:00 pm ET on FOX and MRN.

Edited by Yash Singh
