Enjoy Illinois 300, the first NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, is now sold out

After 14 action-packed race weekends in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the sport moved to Madison, Illinois for another thriller, the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Sunday’s race is expected to be exciting and uncertain. Fans will witness the Cup Series action for the first time at the World Wide Technology Raceway and tickets for the inaugural event have been completely sold out. It marks the first sold out in the history of the oval track.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass WWT Gateway is sold out for the Cup race Sunday. All 57,000 grandstand suites and 1200 camping spots sold. There will be no walk-up ticket options or general admission available for the Cup race Sunday.

The venue has a capacity of 57,000 grandstand seats, 1,200-plus campsites, and dozens of hospitality suite areas will all be full on Sunday.

Limited tickets are still available at the World Wide Technology Raceway for NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying as well as Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race.

In a press release, Owner and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway Curtis Francois said:

"We knew our fans were hungry for a NASCAR Cup Series race and the response since the announcement in September has been tremendous.

"With world class racing, live entertainment and endless fun on the Midway, this Sunday will bring lasting memories for many people and I can’t wait to greet them alongside our sponsor and corporate partners who have helped make this all possible."

The action can be enjoyed live on FOX and MRN and will be live on Sunday, June 5 at 3:30 pm ET.

Full entry list: 2022 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 2022 iteration of Enjoy Illinois 300 is set to see a total of 36 Cup cars lined up on the grid, which are as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Parker Kligerman #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #17 – Zane Smith #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Kurt Busch #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #77 - Josh Bilicki (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch your favorite drivers and teams at the World Wide Technology Raceway on June 5 at 3:30 pm ET.

