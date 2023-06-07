Erik Jones’ pit crew set to undergo concussion protocol after sustaining injuries in NASCAR Cup Series race at WWT Raceway

After being involved in a freak accident on pit road during last weekend's Enjoy Illinois 300, Thomas Hatcher, front tire changer for the #43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Erik Jones, has been released from the hospital.

However, Hatcher, who was struck by the #43 Cup car as he and the tire carrier got tangled up as Jones approached his pit box, has been prescribed to NASCAR's concussion protocol during the week leading upto the race at Sonoma Raceway.

Admitted to the St. Lousi University Hospital after his accident during the 300-mile-long event, the Joe Gibbs Racing pit crew department member was released on Sunday night. Hatcher has been reported to have sustained injuries as the #43 car struck him on lap 180 of the race.

Erik Jones shared his feelings after the race as he came to terms with what had happened on the track:

"I’m just praying for him right now. I think they were all a little late coming around with the #3 (Austin Dillon) in front of us, and then we were coming in like normal. Like I said, it’s hard for me. It all happened so quick, right, I can’t really put it all together. So, I got to see it and watch it back, but like I said, thinking about Hatcher and his family and hope to talk to him here soon."

NASCAR concussion protocol is a series of tests and check-ups every member of the team present at the race track need to pass in order to continue with their duties. In what has been a rise in concussion-related injuries for drivers with the introduction of the Next Gen car, concussions are no longer considered minor inconveiniences in the world of motorsports, especially NASCAR.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell wishes Erik Jones' tire changer a speedy recovery

After being injured in a strike with the #43 Cup Series car of Erik Jones during last weekend's Enjoy Illinois 300, Jones' front tire changer Thomas Hatcher scared the NASCAR fraternity into preparing for the worst that could happen on pit road. However, news about Hatcher has surfaced and shows positive sings of recovery after he was released from hospital on Sunday.

A member of the pit crew department at Joe Gibbs Racing, JGR driver Christopher Bell was one of the many to send his prayers out for the injured crew member:

"Heard about what happened to Thomas Hatcher on pit road today. Sending my prayers for a full and speedy recovery."

It remains to be seen if Hatcher can pass his mandatory concussion protocol tests in order to return to Erik Jones' pit crew for this weekend's race at Sonoma Raceway.

