Erin Blaney enjoys an oyster-laden dinner ahead of brother Ryan Blaney’s Homestead encounter

Team Penske ace Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin recently shared a snap of an appetizing oyster platter from her dinner party ahead of this Sunday's race on her Instagram. The Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 race is scheduled for March 23, 2025.

The Blaney family has a deep background in racing, as Erin's father David Blaney is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver and her brother Ryan Blaney competes for Team Penske. Nonetheless, Erin, the youngest child of Blaney household, has a career of her own, as she is a lifestyle influencer on Instagram.

In her latest story shared on Saturday, Erin Blaney flaunted her dinner platter ahead of the Homestead-Miami Speedway race. The dinner featured oysters with three different sauces and lemons.

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Erin Blaney's dinner ahead of Homestead-Miami race (Source: @erinblaney via Instagram)

In her previous series of Instagram stories, she shared glimpses of her Homestead-Miami trip, with photos featuring a picturesque view of a lake from the docks, followed by her image in a black floral dress with matching heels. In the next story, Erin Blaney shared an image of her poodle making a hilarious pose on the street.

"We make it a huge point to find each other": Ryan Blaney opened up about Team Penske's success at superspeedway races

In February 2025, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney revealed how Team Penske has a different approach than other teams during superspeedway races. He claimed that on-track understanding between teammates plays a crucial role in success.

Blaney supported his statement and stated (via NASCAR journalist Peter Stratta's YouTube channel [4:10 onwards]):

"We make it a huge point to find each other, you know, and be committed to each other. I personally feel like we do that better than other groups, and that's what makes us really successful."

Continuing further, Ryan Blaney explained his thinking process during the restrictor plate racing:

"Understanding the situation and the moment. My mindset in those places, is like 'live to fight another day'. Sometimes you just can't throw a block, or you can't make this move because it is a low percentage move, and I might take myself out doing or something. I'm just going to kind of hang here, and maybe I'll regain momentum and go forward."

Ryan Blaney scored 143 points in five starts this season and ranks seventh on the points table. Additionally, he secured one top-five and two top-ten finishes.

Meanwhile, his teammate the defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano secured 136 points and ranks eighth on the points table. Despite no wins so far Logano has led the most laps (247) among the Cup Series drivers in five starts.

