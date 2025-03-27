Erin Blaney enrolls her pet for the “coolest dog in Charlotte” competition 

Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin Blaney, has entered a dog competition with her pet, Frankie. The contest searches for the "Coolest Dog in Charlotte" under a fundraising program that aims to enrich the lives of communities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Erin is one of the three Blaney siblings, along with Ryan and Emma. Born in Ohio on 12th March 1997, Erin is an entrepreneur and social media influencer by profession. She is also the executive director at Ryan Blaney's trust, the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation.

In an Instagram post, Erin Blaney, daughter of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney, urged her followers to vote for Frankie in the "Coolest Dog in Charlotte" contest.

"I'm so close to my goal and so close to first place!" She wrote. "Mr. Franklin needs your votes!"

Erin Blaney's story - Source: via @erinblaney on Instagram

For her entry, the 28-year-old shared why Frankie is the "Coolest Dog in Charlotte", saying:

"Frankie, also known as 'Benjamin Franklin' is a world class people person who loves to trot around Charlotte and collect head pets and spread happiness! He knows how to make friends with strangers and make everyone around him smile! As a self-proclaimed therapist, he is always there to be a listening (not judgmental) ear for when you need to vent about your problems!"

The fundraising goal is to reach $5,000 and at the time of writing, Frankie has already raised around $4,800. Interested individuals can donate a dollar for one vote, with the organization vowing to serve children and families.

The "Coolest Dog in Charlotte" contest will conclude at 8:00 a.m. ET today.

Erin Blaney donned matching checkered red outfit with her dog after Homestead-Miami race

Erin Blaney shared her OOTD with her dog Frankie following NASCAR's Homestead-Miami Speedway race weekend. The two posed wearing matching checkered red outfits, with Blaney channeling a summer aesthetic.

She posted her day with Frankie on Instagram, accompanied by a one-emoji caption.

"📍," Blaney wrote.

While Erin Blaney looked like she had a good time, her brother, Ryan, had a disappointing run at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Team Penske driver had to settle for another DNF after his No. 12 Ford Mustang had an engine failure.

The Homestead-Miami race witnessed the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion get out of his car early for the third consecutive week. He also had DNFs at Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway following a strong start to the year.

Despite the DNFs, Blaney stayed afloat in the standings, ranking 10th ahead of teammates Joey Logano (11th) and Austin Cindric (21st). He has amassed one top-5 and two top-10s and has led the field for 147 laps (third-best behind Logano and Cindric).

Ryan Blaney driving the No. 12 Ford Mustang at Homestead-Miami Speedway - Source: Imagn

The next race weekend will be held at Martinsville Speedway, the first short-track event of the 2025 season. Ryan Blaney will enter the contest as the defending track winner for besting the field in the fall race at the 0.526-mile oval last year.

