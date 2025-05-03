Erin Blaney melts hearts with a selfie wearing cowboy hat

Social media influencer Erin Blaney recently shared a story on her Instagram account rocking a cowboy hat. While she didn't add any text on the photo, the hat is a fitting fashion choice for the weekend as it coincides with NASCAR's upcoming race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ad

Blaney is one of Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney's two sisters, along with Emma. After serving as the executive director at his brother's foundation, she now works as a Community Development Specialist for Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina.

Below is the 28-year-old's IG post of her outfit on Friday night.

Erin Blaney's Instagram story - Source: @erinblaney on IG

Erin Blaney coupled the cowboy hat with a sleeveless black and white floral dress. She complemented the look with a simple necklace.

Ad

Trending

Her brother, Ryan Blaney, meanwhile, is set to enter the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. Driving the #12 Ford Mustang, the 31-year-old comes off a disappointing Talladega race after crashing with Brad Keselowski and exiting on lap 43.

Blaney settled with his fourth DNF of the 2025 season. His three previous early exits were from Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Homestead-Miami.

The 267-lapper at TMS is scheduled for May 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET. It is one of the two NASCAR races held in the Lone Star State. The other is at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, where the Team Penske driver finished 19th earlier this year.

Ad

Erin Blaney shares photos from her brother's wedding on social media

Last month, Erin Blaney reminisced about moments from her brother's wedding by sharing pictures on social media. The throwback photos featured several people close to the Blaney family, including NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Chase Elliott.

In an Instagram post, Blaney wrote:

"Have to say, this was such a wonderful day 🤍 🖤," she wrote.

Ad

Ad

The winter-themed wedding was held at Hotel Jerome in Colorado last December. The event celebrated the long-time relationship between Ryan Blaney and his now-wife, Gianna Tulio.

In the first slide, the groomsmen and bridesmaids posed outside the Hotel. Erin Blaney was part of the bridesmaids, while Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports) and Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing) were two of the groomsmen.

Blaney's father, Dave, could be seen in the fourth slide alongside their mother, Lisa. Like Ryan Blaney, Dave also made a living racing stock cars in NASCAR. He drove for several teams, including Tommy Baldwin Racing and Richard Childress Racing.

Ad

Ryan Blaney (left) and Dave Blaney (right) during the 2014 Food City 300 - Source: Getty

About 200 people attended the wedding, including NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Blaney's Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric was also in attendance, along with IndyCar Series drivers Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden.

As for Erin Blaney, the 28-year-old appeared to be single following reports of her breaking up with NASCAR driver William Byron. While the two remained mum about their split, rumors suggest that Ryan Blaney winning the 2023 Cup championship over Byron influenced their decision to part ways.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.