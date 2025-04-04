Erin Blaney shares a candid picture as she poses in a beautiful white dress

Erin Blaney, Ryan Blaney's sister, shared a snap from a pre-wedding event donning a stunning white dress with pink inserts. Blaney took the photo in Central Park, New York, where she met up with the bride-to-be over a picnic date.

Born on 12th March 1997, Erin is one of Ryan Blaney's two sisters. The 28-year-old entrepreneur and social media influencer is also the daughter of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney, who drove for teams like Tommy Baldwin Racing and Richard Childress Racing.

In an Instagram story, Erin Blaney posed for the camera wearing a white dress.

Erin Blaney's story - Source: @erinblaney on Instagram

She also posted the bride-to-be on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Most Beautiful Bride to Be."

Blaney's story of the bride-to-be - Source: @erinblaney on Instagram

Outside the social media space, Erin Blaney, a graduate of the University of Alabama, shows interest in social service and has worked for organizations like Make-A-Wish Alabama. She is also an executive at her older brother's Ryan Blaney Family Foundation.

While Blaney appears to be single after her relationship with William Byron, Ryan Blaney got married to long-time partner Gianna Tulio last December 2024. The now-married couple tied the knot in a winter-themed wedding at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado.

NASCAR drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bubba Wallace, and Chase Elliott witnessed Blaney's big day. Fellow Team Penske drivers Austin Cindric, Scott McLaughlin (IndyCar), and Josef Newgarden (IndyCar) were also in attendance.

"Thank you for all of your amazing donations": Erin Blaney on joining the "Coolest Dog in Charlotte" competition

Last week, Erin Blaney joined the "Coolest Dog in Charlotte" competition with her dog, Frankie. She didn't win the competition, but Frankie helped raise funds for a program dedicated to improving the literacy rates of children in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Speaking about the competition's final results, Blaney wrote on Instagram:

"Thank you for all of your amazing donations! We raised so much money for an awesome cause. I'm so thankful for such an amazing community! Frankie didn't come out on top but he's number 1 in my heart!"

Blaney's story of her dog Frankie - Source: @erinblaney on Instagram

Erin Blaney's dog, Frankie, earned 5,104 votes (one vote equates to a $1 donation) to rank third. An English Bulldog named Tank won with 13,403 votes, followed by a Bernese Mountain Dog named Sage Daly with 9,000 votes.

The Kiwanis Club of Charlotte, a membership-based service organization, raised over $36,000 and vowed to distribute the donations to Charlotte-based non-profit organizations.

The competition winner, Tank, has been crowned the "Coolest Dog in Charlotte" for 2025. Tank will be awarded with a feature on the front label of Suffolk Punch Brewing beer, a feature on WBT Radio coupled with a photography session, promotional event invites, and interviews from news media.

Blaney's dog Frankie, meanwhile, is deemed the "Third Coolest Dog in Charlotte" for 2025. Frankie will be photographed and featured on WBT Radio, Kiwanis, and other partner websites. He will also be featured on the back label of the special brew.

