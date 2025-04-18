Erin Blaney can't stop gushing over sister-in-law’s bikini pictures

Erin Blaney didn’t hold back when her sister-in-law, Gianna Tulio, recently posted bikini photos on Instagram. The images, taken poolside, feature a mountain and sea backdrop.

Tulio’s post shows her wearing a black and white bikini while posing near a pool. The location was tagged as Jade Mountain in St. Lucia. The caption read,

“Paradise 🌊☀️”.

Erin Blaney jumped into the comments with a fun message. She wrote,

“I’m gonna submit a petition to be you when I grow up.”

Erin Blaney's comment under Gianna Tulio's post on Instagram. Source: Instagram, @giannatulio

For those less familiar with Erin Blaney, she’s the sister of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney. Born in Ohio on March 12, 1997, Erin grew up in both Ohio and North Carolina alongside siblings Ryan Blaney and Emma. As the daughter of former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney, she’s familiar with the racing world but has built a career of her own. She graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Human Environmental Science and a minor in Advertising.

Professionally, Erin has been active in philanthropy and communication. From 2019 to 2022, she was the Executive Director of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, where she helped raise nearly $1 million. Her current role is Community Development Specialist for Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina. Notably, she lives in Charlotte.

Frankie Blaney- Erin Blaney’s dog may not have won, but he left a mark in Charlotte’s dog contest

On March 27, Erin Blaney announced her entry into a local fundraising contest in Charlotte, North Carolina—this time not for herself, but for her dog Frankie. Dubbed “Coolest Dog in Charlotte,” the competition was organised we to support community development while bringing attention to local pets. In her Instagram post, Erin called on followers to vote.

“I’m so close to my goal and so close to first place! Mr. Franklin needs your votes!” she wrote.

She also described Frankie—nicknamed “Benjamin Franklin”—as a “world class people person” who always makes strangers smile. The entry put emphasis on his friendly nature and his unique role as a “self-proclaimed therapist” who listens without judgment.

The competition allowed people to vote with $1 donations. Erin Blaney reached and even exceeded her $5,000 goal, raising $5,104 in total. While Frankie didn’t win, he placed third out of many entries. An English Bulldog named Tank took first with over 13,000 votes, followed by Sage Daly with 9,000.

Erin remained upbeat about the outcome. On March 28, she posted,

“Frankie didn’t come out on top but he’s number 1 in my heart!”

“Thank you for all of your amazing donations! We raised so much money for an awesome cause.” she also read.

Thanks to his third-place finish, Frankie earned the official title of “Third Coolest Dog in Charlotte” for 2025. He’ll now take part in promotional events, photoshoots, and be featured on media platforms like WBT Radio and the Kiwanis Club’s site. His name will also appear on the back of a specially brewed beer by Suffolk Punch Brewing. Erin Blaney’s involvement gave the fundraiser a boost, and the overall effort brought in over $36,000 for local nonprofits.

