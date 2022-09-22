"Everybody’s got a stake in this" - NASCAR official hits back at Kevin Harvick's 'crappy parts' comment

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick's misfortunes with the Next Gen Cup car in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season have led to 'Happy Harvick' not being the most content with the sport's governing body. The 46-year-old driver's latest instance of woes on the track with the seventh-generation car came last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, when a loose tire during a pit stop cost the #4 Busch Light Ford Mustang driver an advance into the Round of 12 in the playoffs.

Harvick is known for being a harsh critic of the sport, especially so with his recently increased social media presence, and has spoken publicly about the various issues he has faced over the 2022 campaign. The race at Darlington Raceway also saw him critique the car due to a rubber build-up in his car's wheel well, causing it to catch fire and forcing him into retirement. After the incident at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Harvick also began selling a T-Shirt that read "Happy's Crappy-Ass Parts 4 Less", taking a dig at NASCAR yet again.

The governing body reacted to the comments made by Kevin Harvick when Scott Miller, Senior Vice President of Competition at NASCAR, appeared on The Morning Drive podcast on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and said:

“Bristol is definitely a unique load case, some things cropped up with the steering that weren’t expected. Honestly no excuse, but with the newness of this car and the newness of everything, I think that it’s not acceptable to have problems, but it’s probably part of the learning process for us. All the teams and (manufacturers) were involved in the RFP process when we chose the parts. Everybody’s got a stake in this, and it’s not just NASCAR choosing quote-unquote, crappy parts.”

Kevin Harvick to honor cancer hero from Martin Truex Jr.'s cancer foundation at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Kevin Harvick is all set to support a noble cause and bring attention to fellow driver Martin Truex Jr.'s cancer foundation, the MTJ Foundation, at Texas Motor Speedway. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will be seen sporting cancer hero Sidney Thirlwall's name on his car for the upcoming weekend.

Kevin Harvick @KevinHarvick This weekend at @txmotorspeedway, Sidney Thirlwall will be riding along with her name above my door.



Thirlwall’s life is being highlighted by the @mtjfoundation Honor a Cancer Hero program. She was nominated for the Honor a Cancer Hero program by her husband, John Thirlwall. This weekend at @txmotorspeedway, Sidney Thirlwall will be riding along with her name above my door. Thirlwall’s life is being highlighted by the @mtjfoundation Honor a Cancer Hero program. She was nominated for the Honor a Cancer Hero program by her husband, John Thirlwall. https://t.co/yAZ9w0sWYV

In partnership with Advent Health, the foundation seeks to bring light to Thirwall's life as part of the Honor a Cancer Hero program. Watch Kevin Harvick sport her name on his car this Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far