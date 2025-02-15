"Everything that you think the Super Bowl would be, it was": Chase Elliott describes his surreal experience watching Eagles beat the Chiefs

Chase Elliott had an excursion in the NFL's Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Describing his first time watching the championship game live, Elliott said the experience was at par with his expectations.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver saw the NFL season finale on February 9 featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles beat the defending champs 40-22, spoiling an unprecedented three-peat in the Super Bowl era (1967-present).

In an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X (formerly Twitter), Elliott said that watching the game at Caesars Superdome live didn't disappoint.

"I wanted to see a game... had an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl, and I've never been, so of course, I wanted to go experience it and it was great. Everything that you think the Super Bowl would be, it was," the Dawsonville native stated.

However, Chase Elliott wished the game was closer than it was. Heading into halftime, the Philadelphia Eagles were up 24-0, slimming down the chances of a comeback with another half of football to go.

"Obviously, I wish the game had been a little closer selfishly being there," the driver added.

Regardless, the Chevrolet driver was ecstatic to see the Eagles win considering many of the players were from his hometown in Georgia.

"It was cool to see the Eagles win. A lot of guys from Georgia ended up in Philly. We kind of joke about that being UGA Northeast. So it's fun to see some of those guys get a Super Bowl win after them coming so close a few years ago," Elliott said.

Chase Elliott made his way to New Orleans after winning the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium earlier this month. He dominated the week driving the No. 9 Chevy Camaro but had little competition against Denny Hamlin in the race.

His next racing schedule is at the Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500. He is set to start in row nine with John Hunter Nemechek after finishing eighth in the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1.

The green flag will wave an hour earlier at 1:30 p.m. ET (from 2:30 p.m.) on February 16 due to possible rain later in the day.

Chase Elliott ran into NASCAR legend in Super Bowl LIX

Before the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Chase Elliott bumped into NASCAR legend Clint Bowyer. The two NASCAR personalities took a photo together, with Bowyer wearing an all-out Kansas City Chiefs outfit.

The 29-year-old NASCAR driver wrote on X:

"Found this Chiefs fan in NOLA before #SuperBowlLIX @ClintBowyer [Clint Bowyer]."

At the end of the game, the former Richard Childress Racing driver admitted defeat as the Eagles dominated against the Chiefs from the get-go.

"Natural ass kicking," Bowyer wrote on X.

In the NASCAR Cup Series scene, Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer competed against each other from 2015 to 2020. During the 2020 season, Elliott bagged his first championship in the No. 9 Chevy of Hendrick Motorsports.

Bowyer, meanwhile, retired from the sport with 10 wins in the premier series. He later joined the Fox Sports broadcasting team as an analyst.

